Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

YouTube family vlogger and convicted child abuser Ruby Franke and her husband Kevin Franke have finalized their divorce after 25 years of marriage.

Last year, Ruby and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt were sentenced to up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse. The two women were accused of trying to convince Ruby’s two youngest children that they were evil, possessed by demons, and needed to be punished.

Now, as Kevin and his family continue to recover from the ordeal, Utah District Judge Roger Griffin has signed the Franke’s divorce decree, effective March 20. According to KSL-TV Utah, Kevin originally filed for divorce three months after Ruby’s arrest in August 2023. Based on a previous order, Kevin has sole custody of his and Ruby’s four minor children, whom Ruby was ordered to not contact per the 4th District Juvenile Court. Kevin also agreed to “consider any child support payments owed to him by Ruby Franke already paid.”

The couple also share 20-year-old son Chad and 22-year-old daughter Shari.

The divorce agreement clarifies that aside from the $85,000 Ruby withdrew from accounts following her separation from Kevin in 2022, all other financial assets in her name — including their former shared home in Springville, Utah — will be reallocated to Kevin.

Last month, leading up to the release of the three-part docuseries on Hulu called Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke, Kevin revealed where he stood with Ruby in an interview with People.

Kevin and Ruby were married in 2000 ( Instagram/@moms_of_truth )

“The last letter that I received from her from prison was maybe in March or April of last year,” Kevin told the publication about Ruby, who is currently serving her sentence at the Utah State Correctional Facility.

“And then I requested the Department of Corrections to ask her to stop writing me. I didn't want to hear anymore. I didn't like what she was saying.”

Kevin refused to reveal what Ruby wrote to him. “I'm not going to share,” he told People. “That's between her and me. But it just didn't feel right and it didn't feel good, and I'm very angry. I'm still very angry.”

During the documentary — which was released on February 27— Kevin discussed what the relationship was like between his now ex-wife and her business partner. At one point, Hildebrandt had moved in with Ruby and Kevin because she was experiencing “demonic night terrors.”

Kevin recalled Ruby telling him the two of them were the only people who could “get rid of the evil spirits” in Hildebrandt.

“I would place my hands on her head and command the demons to depart,” Kevin said. “And I would state every name of Jesus Christ that I could possibly think of. And those evil spirits were very reactive to those names.”

Ruby and Hildebrandt eventually began asking Kevin to leave the room so they could continue the process without him. This evolved into Ruby checking on her business partner at night because that was when Hildebrandt said “the possessions were the worst.”

“And then one day Ruby said, ‘I’m just going to stay up there and stay with her. She needs a friend, and maybe if I’m in there with her, these things will leave her alone,’” Kevin said.

He admitted that they didn’t know the “extent” of Ruby and Hildebrandt’s actions when they were alone together.

However, when Shari was deliberately asked by someone off-camera whether or not her mother and Hildebrandt were “lovers” her response was: “I mean, I have my opinions.”

When asked what her opinions were, she said, “I do think that they were.”