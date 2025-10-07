Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are investigating after comedian Rosie Jones was the victim of an ableist and homophobic attack on a train, where a plastic bottle of wine was thrown at her and a friend.

The 35-year-old, who is also a writer and has ataxic cerebral palsy, which affects her movement and speech, said the perpetrators “shouted slurs” and mocked her voice, as well as that of comedian Lee Peart, who was with her on the journey.

Peart said in a video filmed on the train that he and Jones were “attacked by ableist and homophobic arseholes”. The footage, taken on Sunday (5 October), shows splatters of wine across the table and the wall next to where they were sitting in the carriage.

Pushers star Jones added: “Three people mocked both of our voices, threw wine at us. What a f***ing waste!”

Elaborating on the incident, Jones posted a message on Instagram, saying that she was intending to celebrate World Cerebral Palsy Day.

“Today was going to be about me celebrating all that is good and brilliant about having CP,” she wrote. “But on the train home from our gig last night, me and my good pal Lee were victims of ableism and homophobia.

open image in gallery Rosie Jones and Lee Peart had wine thrown at them in ‘ableist and homophobic’ train attack ( Lee Peart )

“They mocked our voices, shouted slurs at us and even threw a wine bottle (plastic, thankfully). It was a stark reminder that my CP makes me stand out, and is often used as a weapon against me. Unfortunately, the worms of this world use my disability to try and make me feel like a victim. I am not.”

“People with cerebral palsy should never be made to feel like guests in an unwelcoming and hostile world which wasn’t set up for people like us,” Jones added. “We have just as much of a right to be here as anybody else. AND DON’T FORGET IT.”

Jones ended her message on a positive note, saying she is “proud to have cerebral palsy” and that setting up her cerebral palsy charity, The Rosie Jones Foundation, was her “greatest achievement to date”.

In a follow-up post, Peart said: “Thank you for your lovely, lovely messages we are both doing fine and yes we have reported it. The BTP (British Transport Police) took us home and were wonderful. Rosie Jones is a wonderful human.”

In a statement given to The Independent, British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to East Croydon railway station at around 10.30pm on Sunday (5 October) following reports of a group of people abusing and assaulting other passengers on a train from Brighton to Victoria.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who witnessed anything or has any information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 672 of 5 October.”

The Independent has contacted Jones’s representatives for comment.

open image in gallery Portrait of Rosie Jones by Sane Seven for The Independent x Refuge ( Sane Seven )

Speaking to The Independent earlier this year, Jones said she felt that the UK was “going backwards” and that disabled people were being treated “unfairly”.

That being said, Jones added that she “grew up in a loving, happy, healthy home” and was supported by her parents, who told her she “could be anything, so I went out into the world fighting and became the person I am today”.

The Independent named Jones on the 2024 Women’s List, where she was credited with being “a staple on British small screens” and “delighting audiences with her trademark wit and comedic timing” in shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats and The Last Leg.

In 2024, Jones released a documentary tackling her cerebral palsy. Am I a R*tard? painted a sobering picture of what Jones must deal with on a daily basis.

Jones also created the 2025 Channel 4 sitcom Pushers, about a drug dealer with cerebral palsy. The show, which featured an inclusive cast of disabled actors was widely prasied on release. In a four-star review, The Independent’s Nick Hilton said the show was a “clever observational comedy that skewers attitudes to disability”.