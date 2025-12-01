NFL fans express concern after Rodney Harrison appears to freeze mid-broadcast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Football fans have expressed concern for NFL legend and NBC analyst Rodney Harrison after he appeared to freeze mid-sentence during a segment on Sunday Night Football.

The 52-year-old former safety was on the touchline for Sunday night’s broadcast of the Denver Broncos’ 27-26 win over the Washington Commanders.

Asked what he believed “the best way to attack” the Commanders was by a co-presenter, Harrison stumbled over his words before asking him to repeat the question.

“The best way to attack them…” he replied before pausing again.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on, I’m sorry. They don’t have a lot of discipline on the defensive side of the ball.

open image in gallery Rodney Harrison concerned fans after appearing to stumble over his words during ‘Sunday Night Football’ ( NBC Sports )

open image in gallery Former football player Rodney Harrison joined NBC Sports as an analyst in 2009 ( AFP via Getty Images )

“That’s it. I’m sorry guys,” he concluded, awkwardly.

On X, viewers questioned whether Harrison was OK.

“@SNFonNBC needs to check on Rodney Harrison,” one person urged. “He doesn't seem to be feeling well! It looks like he was close to passing out!”

“Something not right with Rodney Harrison tonight,” added another alongside a clip of the moment.

“What’s going on with Rodney Harrison? Is someone going to check on him? Stumbling and forgetting his words,” wrote a third.

However, others suggested it may simply have been a technical issue. “It’s not scary at all to watch… He has an IFB in his ear (a mic) so communication from the live truck is happening in his ear and the Producer was probably talking to him while his broadcast colleague ask him a question,” one person wrote.

The sports media account Awful Announcing later shared: “There was some concern about NBC’s Rodney Harrison not appearing well during ‘Football Night in America,’ the SNF pregame show. We are told he is fine and will appear postgame on Peacock.”

The Independent has contacted NBC Sports for comment.

Rodney Harrison played 15 seasons in the NFL: from 1994 to 2002 with the San Diego Chargers, then from 2003 to 2008 with the New England Patriots. Over his career, he recorded 30.5 sacks (the most ever by a defensive back) and 34 interceptions — making him the first and, as of his retirement, only player to reach at least 30 in both categories since sacks became official. He made three All-Pro teams and won two Super Bowls (XXXVIII and XXXIX) with the Patriots.

In 2009, Harrison announced his retirement and that he would join NBC Sports as an analyst for the studio show Football Night in America. Since then, he has worked as an on-site analyst for NBC Sports, contributing commentary and coverage for its NFL broadcasts.

He joined the Chargers Hall of Fame earlier this year.