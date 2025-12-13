Radio 4 presenter claims he was forced to quit over political views

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian Robin Ince has stepped down as presenter of BBC Radio 4’s acclaimed science show, The Infinite Monkey Cage.

The 56-year-old, who co-hosted alongside Professor Brian Cox, described his departure as “the saddest day of my professional life”.

In a post on Instagram, he said: “Today is not only the final recording of the latest series of The Infinite Monkey Cage, it is my last ever Monkey Cage.

“I never thought that I would have to leave the show. I always imagined going on until I dropped dead under the studio lights due to a brain aneurysm caused by my final attempt to understand notions of quantum gravity or the shock of being told about fly maggot infestations in the sacks of macaque monkeys.

“I resigned in September, after 16 years of dedication to the show, a show that I named and helped develop over all those years.

“Unfortunately, my opinions outside the BBC have been considered problematic for sometime, whether it has been voicing support for the trans community, criticism of Donald Trump, numerous other outlandish opinions, including once gently criticising Stephen Fry.

“These things were considered to conflict with being a freelance BBC science presenter.”

open image in gallery Brian Cox and comedian Robin Ince present the science-themed Radio 4 show, The Infinite Monkey Cage ( Richard Ansett/BBC )

He went on to say that BBC Studio executives “voiced problems with me”, and said he was left with a choice between not voicing his opinion or resigning, and added that he “chose the latter” and it “broke my heart”.

Ince added: “I love this show and I love the audience, and it is because of the audience in particular, that this decision was so difficult to make.

“I kept thinking about all the extremist voices promoting hate and division.

“They are being given so many platforms, while voices that represent kindness, open mindedness, empathy seem to be scarcer and scarcer.

“I felt I couldn’t pamper myself with the luxury of silence.

“One of my many privileges is that I am able to resign and I can speak out even if it is to the detriment of my career.”

open image in gallery Robin Ince started his career as a comedy writer and also appeared on The Office ( Getty Images )

The comedian said he had “always worked far more than my contracted hours to try and ensure the show was always the best it could be”.

It is understood that the BBC disputes Ince’s version of events.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We would like to thank Robin Ince for everything he’s done for Infinite Monkey Cage over the past 16 years and wish him all the best for the future.

“We will announce more Monkey Cage news in due course.”

Ince said that with his departure he hoped he could be “a better ally” to the LGBTQ+ community, to the neurodivergent community, and “activists fighting against those who aim to brutalise society, to those currently in prison on hunger strike, and to all those who fight for a more inclusive world”.

Ince has presented the show with Cox since its inception in 2009.