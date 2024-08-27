Support truly

Netflix’s Tex Mex Motors star Rob “The Rabbit” Pitts died of stomach cancer on Sunday (August 25). He was 45.

The death of the car scout and salesman came hours after he bid fans farewell in a YouTube video titled “This Is Goodbye. (RIP 7/27/79 - 8/25/24).”

His videographer, Jeff, confirmed his death in the comment section of the video, writing: “I am with him now in Hospice. He just passed at 21:45 on 08/25/2024. He will be missed and we will never forget him!”

Pitts, who starred in the Netflix reality series alongside Marcos Scooter Carrera, addressed his recent retreat from the public eye in the text-based video, telling fans: “I know some of you are wondering what I’ve been up to. I started feeling ‘off’ after SEMA last year, and I was losing weight.

“But I was getting ready to film season 2 of Tex Mex Motors for Netflix, and wanted to be camera ready, so I didn’t mind that so much,” his message continued. “During filming, I started to lose my appetite, and had more and more acid reflux-like symptoms.”

He explained that he went to urgent care a few times where they treated his symptoms, “but didn’t get to the root of the problem”.

“My castmate and ‘set mom,’ Jaime, finally took me to the ER thinking I had gallbladder issues,” Pitts wrote. “It was there at the end of March I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. Since then I have been getting treatments at home, and it’s been rough. More bad days than good, but hanging in there.”

Switching to a more positive note, he said: “I have a lot to live for and life has been going my way. Don’t be sad for me... I accomplished my dream of buying my own store, finishing Season 2 of Netflix, and marrying the love of my life.”

Concluding with a bit of advice, he said: “If your body is telling you something is wrong, don’t stop until you figure it out. Ask questions and get answers.”

open image in gallery Rob Pitts (far right) in Netflix’s ‘Tex Mex Motors’ ( Netflix )

Pitts is survived by his wife Randi Foraker, who shared his video to her Facebook page, writing: “My heart.”

Pitts and Scooter led Tex Mex Motors which debuted on June 2023. It was renewed for a second season that reportedly began production earlier this year.

The Netflix reality series follows the two pros as they scout vintage cars in Mexico and transport them to El Paso, Texas for radical restorations.