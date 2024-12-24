Rob Brydon says ‘no one asks him’ his favourite thing about Uncle Bryn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Rob Brydon has addressed what he believes is an often overlooked trait of one of his best-loved characters, Uncle Bryn from Gavin and Stacey.

The Welsh actor and comedian reprises his role in the forthcoming finale of the hit sit-com, which is set to air on Christmas Day.

Brydon will be joined by the show’s longtime cast, including show creators James Corden and Ruth Jones, plus Mathew Horne, Joanna Page, Larry Lamb, Alison Steadman and Melanie Walters.

The final episode will mark the first time fans have seen the characters together since 2019, when the last Christmas special aired.

Speaking to The Times, Brydon was asked about the “inherent sadness” of his character, “a closeted gay man who is alone despite the close-knite family around him”.

Brydon said he had never discussed Uncle Bryn’s sexuality with Corden or Jones, commenting: “I skip over these things quite lightly.”

“No one ever asks me about the aspect of him I like the most, which is his irascibility,” he continued.

“I love it when Bryn loses his temper. I do that in my own shows. It’s part of my stage persona – it comes from Don Rickles and Bruce Forsyth and Barry Humphries – and my audience likes me getting cross with them.”

open image in gallery Rob Brydon as Uncle Bryn in ‘Gavin and Stacey’ ( BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson )

Asked how he feels about the finale, Brydon remarked: “You can have a perfectly respectable career as an actor and never be in a bona fide hit. So I feel very lucky because it became a cultural phenomenon.

“It gets mentioned. It gets referenced. It’s relatively easy, if you’ve got talented, people, to make something good... but it’s hard to make something great.”

In a recent interview with The Sun, Corden compared the pressure of meeting fan expectations for the finale to playing football for England.

“We started writing 20 years ago and it’s nuts, inconceivable, that it means more to people now than it did 20 years ago,” he said.

“I still feel pressure — there’s pressure all the time because you don’t want to let anybody down,” he added.

open image in gallery A promotional image for the ‘Gavin and Stacey’ Christmas 2024 finale ( BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson )

The 2019 Christmas special was a huge ratings hit for the BBC, drawing a total of 18.48 million viewers, which made it the most-viewed non-sporting broadcast in the UK in a decade, and the most-watched comedy in 17 years.

“I think it’s the closest you could get to being called up to the England team in terms of something meaning a lot to a lot of people,” Corden said.

“You are representing your country right now in a sense, you know?

“And so, it’s a lot… but we’ve really tried our absolute best.”

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas special will air on BBC One at 9pm on Christmas Day.