Rob Brydon defends James Corden and calls for people to ‘give the guy a break’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rob Brydon has defended his Gavin & Stacey co-star James Corden, calling for people to “give the guy a break”.

While actor and writer Corden has enjoyed successes including the Bafta-winning Gavin & Stacey, an eight-year stint as a US late-night show host and a Tony win for the 2012 play One Man, Two Guvnors, the 47-year-old has frequently found himself on the receiving end of criticism.

In 2017, he sparked a backlash after making jokes about Harvey Weinstein while hosting the AmfAR Gala - a HIV/AIDs fundraiser - as #MeToo was unfolding and three years later, he was accused of portraying “gross and offensive” gay stereotypes in a Netflix drama.

In 2022, he was banned from a top New York restaurant over his alleged treatment of staff - which he later apologised for - before later being accused of stealing a joke from Ricky Gervais.

open image in gallery Corden has enjoyed success on both sides of the Atlantic ( Getty Images for Paramount Pictures )

In a new interview with The Times, Brydon was asked about how, twenty years ago, he took a then newly-famous Corden to one side to discuss his rude behaviour.

Brydon replied: “Yes, I remember that, but come on. James gets so much shit thrown at him. Give the guy a break.”

Addressing Corden’s recent success treading the boards in a revival production of Art, Brydon continued: ”Look, he’s the toast of Broadway again. I think we should celebrate him.”

Corden previously told his side of the story, admitting on Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs that he became “spoilt and brattish” after winning a Bafta for Gavin & Stacey in 2012.

open image in gallery The final ‘Gavin & Stacey’ aired last Christmas ( BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson )

He explained: “Rob took me to lunch and said, ‘What are you doing going out all the time being photographed with all these people? This isn’t the you I know. But it is the you I am having to defend to people.’”

Brydon previously told The Independent: “[Corden] was on a rollercoaster. This boy from High Wycombe, and he’s suddenly enjoying the fruits of his success, and he just lost his way for a bit.

“He was burning the candle at both ends, and becoming ratty and irritable. He was in a washing machine being battered around. I felt for him.”

Corden called time on his US talk show in 2023 and secretly returned to writing Gavin & Stacey with Ruth Jones. The pair reunited to pen a final episode of the sitcom, which aired to a record-breaking audience on Christmas Day last year.