Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Rob Brydon shared a selfie with his Gavin & Stacey co-star Ruth Jones as the show’s cast began filming the much-anticipated Christmas special.

Back in May, Jones and the show’s co-creator James Corden confirmed that they would be bringing back the beloved sitcom for one last festive episode, set to air on Christmas Day.

Filming reportedly kicked off earlier this week in Barry, Wales, according to The Sun.

Brydon, who plays Stacey’s earnest Uncle Bryn, hinted at exciting times ahead for the cast as he posted a snap of him with Jones, who plays Nessa.

The photo showed the pair, who have been friends since secondary school, smiling for the camera.

The actor and comedian, 59, didn’t give much away in his cryptic caption, writing “Something’s occurring” alongside the picture.

Fans shared their predictions of what might be in store for the characters, with one Instagram user commenting “please God, let Uncle Bryn have an air fryer” and another asking “Will [we] finally find out what happened on that fishing trip?”

Speaking to The Independent earlier this year, Brydon said that he had known about the plans to bring back the show for one last episode for a long time before the official announcement, but he and his castmates “had to deny it” because the programme makers “hadn’t done the deals, they hadn’t got the crew”.

“When I stop and think about how long it’s been, it’s quite hard to get your head around,” he added. “There’s certainly not a week where somebody doesn’t come up and tell me how much they love it, or call me Bryn, or ask me what happened on the fishing trip.”

open image in gallery Jones and Brydon previously reprised their roles in the 2019 Christmas special ( BBC )

He also told broadcaster Chris Evans that he was “moved to tears” while reading the new script out to his wife.

Corden, who recently finished a run performing in The Constituent at the Old Vic in London, previously revealed that he would be decamping to Barry for “seven weeks” for the special.

Gavin & Stacey originally aired from 2007 to 2010, then returned for another Christmas special in 2019, which eventually broke BBC viewing records.