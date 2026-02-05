Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Tennant is set to ignite screens once more as the highly anticipated second season of Rivals confirms its release date for 15 May on Disney+.

A new teaser trailer places the Doctor Who star firmly at the centre of the drama, reprising his role as the formidable TV mogul Lord Tony Baddingham.

The preview opens with Tennant, 54, making a dramatic entrance, striding from a helicopter and sharing: "Sorry I’m late, darling. I’ve had a terrible headache."

This striking return follows a tense cliff-hanger from the previous season, which left viewers questioning Lord Baddingham’s fate after Cameron Cooke (Nafessa Williams) struck him, leaving him motionless in a pool of his own blood.

Tennant’s character quickly reasserts his ruthless authority, later seen in the Corinium Television offices delivering a stark warning to his employees: "We are at war."

The trailer also features the return of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer as businessman Freddie Jones, who succinctly describes the unfolding chaos: "It’s a bloody circus."

His character is also seen looking cosy with love interest Lizzie Vereker (Katherine Parkinson) while lothario Rupert Campbell-Black, played by Alex Hassell, is getting close with Bella Maclean as Taggie O’Hara.

Meanwhile, Irish actor Aidan Turner – who plays journalist Declan O’Hara – can be heard saying: “It’s entertaining. In the most delightful way.”

“Mony Mony” by Billy Idol plays throughout the trailer as viewers get a glimpse into the upcoming drama.

The new season will also see a string of guest stars, including Agent Carter actress Hayley Atwell and My Policeman star Rupert Everett.

Set in the 1980s, with the backdrop of the Cotswolds countryside, the award-winning drama follows the high-stakes world of British television as careers, marriages and reputations hang by a thread when professional and personal lives collide.

open image in gallery Aidan Turner as Declan O'Hara in the new season of drama, Rivals ( Disney+ )

Based on the best-selling novel by Dame Jilly Cooper, the second series will see Lord Baddingham ready to stop at nothing to keep his TV company Corinium’s empire unrivalled.

Last month, a memorial service was held for Dame Jilly, who died unexpectedly in October, aged 88, after suffering injuries from a fall.

The second series of Rivals will consist of 12 episodes and the hit show will return to Disney+ on 15 May.