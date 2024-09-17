Richard Gadd makes statement on Baby Reindeer season 2 after Emmys success

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Baby Reindeer star and creator Richard Gadd has quashed any talks of a second season of his hit Netflix show being made despite its resounding success.

The show, about Gadd’s real-life dealings with a stalker and overcoming the trauma of sexual abuse, scooped four major category awards at Sunday’s Emmys.

On Sunday, Baby Reindeer won Best Limited Or Anthology Series with Jessica Gunning winning Best Supporting Actress and Gadd winning Best Lead Actor and Best Writing. Supporting actors Tom Goodman-Hill and Nava Mau were also nominated for their roles.

The 35-year-old Scottish comedian used his acceptance speech to encourage “struggling” abuse survivors to “keep going,” promising them that “things will be OK”.

Yet despite this success, Gadd isn’t keen on making another season of Baby Reindeer. Speaking to IndieWire at the Emmys, in response to being asked whether he wants to make the show an anthology, Gadd said: “I don’t think so.”

He added: “I was so proud of that ending – I fought real hard for that ending. I really wanted Baby Reindeer to end in the way that it did. I really fought for that and I think it couldn’t have ended better.”

Gadd continued: “It couldn’t have ended better, and there’s a full circularity to season one which I love, and so I think some things are best left. There’s so much love for it, I just think leaving it there on the platform as a kind of artistic gem for people to enjoy and discover, I think that’s absolutely fine by me.”

Baby Reindeer’s Emmy wins come just days after Fiona Harvey’s defamation lawsuit against Netflix over the Baby Reindeer controversy was handed a trial date for 2025.

Harvey, the Scottish lawyer who internet sleuths tracked down as the person who inspired the show’s stalker character Martha Scott, is trying to sue the streamer for defamation after she alleged that the story is inaccurate and falsely depicted her as a convicted criminal who spent time in prison for stalking.

A federal judge has set a 6 May start date for Harvey’s action against Netflix, and proceedings are estimated to last about two weeks, according to Deadline.

Gadd’s next project will be the BBC and HBO show Lions, a six-part series set and filmed in Glasgow that interrogates ideas of contemporary masculinity.