Bravo alum Rachel Zoe is back, joining the Season 15 cast of Bravo’s hit series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and she’s wasted no time jumping into the chaos.

Previously seen on the network with her own show, The Rachel Zoe Project, which aired from 2008-2013, celebrity stylist Zoe joined the franchise as several wives (herself included) are navigating separations or divorces. Zoe filed for divorce from Rodger Berman in July, nearly a year after they announced their separation.

During Thursday night’s season premiere, the topic of Kyle Richards’ separation from her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky, came up while castmate Dorit Kemsley was discussing her own divorce from her spouse, PK Kemsley. After Kemsley was asked if it bothered her that her ex was seen with other women, Richards and Zoe both weighed in.

“If I’m honest, I think he saw Mo [Umansky],” Kemsley began before Richards interjected, “Making out in the streets? And he thought, why not me too?” Richards was seemingly referring to paparazzi photos that have surfaced of Umansky and other women in the months following their separation.

“Kyle, I saw Mo in Aspen,” Zoe then said. “Someone tried to set me up with him.”

open image in gallery Celebrity stylist and fashion designer Rachel Zoe (center) has joined 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' ( Trae Patton/Bravo )

Zoe’s claim stunned the group as she continued: “Three people in one night at one event. And I was like, ‘That’s Kyle’s ex-husband, are you mental?’ Like no.”

The camera then panned to Richards, who appeared to be uncomfortable by the revelation.

“Do you know what it’s like?” Zoe continued. “It’s like when someone’s famous and another person’s famous, it’s like, you guys know each other.”

The other wives, including Erika Jayne and Bozoma Saint John, then start weighing in.

open image in gallery Rachel Zoe revealed that someone tried to set her up with Kyle Richards’ ex Mauricio Umansky ( Getty )

“Is there anybody left in Beverly Hills that Mo hasn’t tried to get with?” Saint John asked in a confessional before adding, “He hasn’t tried to get with me. Let’s just make that clear.”

Back at the luncheon, Zoe turned her attention to Kemsley’s situation. “He sucks,” she said about PK. “And you don’t want to be with a narcissist. And like, honestly, if it didn’t happen now, it was gonna happen in five years. Sorry. I’m sorry!”

The wives of Season 15 include returners Stracke, Richards, Jayne, Kemsley, and Saint John, along with newcomers Amanda Frances and Rachel Zoe. Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly also return in a “friend of the Housewives” capacity, with Natalie Swanston Fuller also joining the group.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will premiere Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, with streaming available the next day on Peacock.