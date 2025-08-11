Richard Madeley clashes with Rebecca Loos over David Beckham question

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former model Rebecca Loos clashed with Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britain today (11 August) after the host grilled her about David Beckham.

Loos appeared on the ITV breakfast show to discuss her role on the current series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, the Channel 4 series that saw her repeatedly asked about her alleged affair with the British footballer, during an interrogation by the show’s ex-army officials.

In 2004, Loos had claimed she’d had an affair with Beckham, shortly after the sportsman moved to Spain, with his wife Victoria, after he was signed to Real Madrid. Beckham promptly and vehemently denied her account, calling the allegations “ludicrous”.

When GMB presenter Madeley, 69, asked Loos, 48, about Beckham’s denial, the TV personality refused to answer.

“Do you blame him [Beckham]?” Madeley said, adding: “This is the last question on David Beckham, I promise.”

Loos, who is Beckham’s former personal assistant, smiled and replied: “I think we should focus on SAS.” But Madeley continued: “That’s the last question – do you blame him for taking that line?”

Putting an end to the awkward back-and-forth, Loos said: “I want to talk about SAS. I’m sorry, Richard.”

Loos said she “understood” people asking her about Beckham after Madeley’s co-host Kate Garraway highlighted that she “got opportunities like SAS because of” her link to the footballer.

“I totally understand people asking,” she said. “I understand you asking. Many people find this interesting. It’s OK to talk a little bit about it.”

However, she said “it was a very small part” of her life and said it was disappointing that Celebrity SAS brought up the link as there is “so much more that could be discussed”.

open image in gallery Richard Madeley’s David Beckham questions were shut down by Rebecca Loos on ‘GMB’ ( ITV )

Loos, who has two children with Norwegian doctor husband Sven Christjar Skaiaa, said she would have preferred to have been questioned about motherhood as well as her treatment in the media.

The impact of Loos’ 2004 claims was explored in Netflix documentary Beckham, with both Victoria and David giving emotional testimony as to how the allegations and ensuing media frenzy affected them and their family.

open image in gallery Rebecca Loss alleged she had an affair with David Beckham in 2004 – but he has always denied the claims ( 60 Minutes Australia / Getty Images )

“It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage,” David says in the documentary, after a video montage shows hundreds of front-page headlines about the allegations.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was. And how it affected me,” Victoria adds, in a separate interview about the scandal.

Asked by interviewer Fisher Stevens if it was the most difficult time in their marriage, she responds: “A hundred per cent. It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us. And here’s the thing, we were against each other, if I’m being completely honest.

“Up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad.”