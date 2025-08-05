Two Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins stars quit series within minutes
‘This is the worst thing I have ever done in my whole life,’ ‘Love Island’ star Chloe Burrows said
Love Island stars Tasha Ghouri and Chloe Burrows have become the latest contestants to quit Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.
The reality stars’ exit follows the exit of Louie Spence and Hannah Spearritt, who both quit the programme in its very first episode after completing just one challenge.
In scenes that aired on Monday (4 August), the participating celebrities faced a steep uphill climb before crossing a ravine on a wire.
Burrows was berated by Special Forces agents as she struggled with the trek, and broke down in tears as she was told she was “wasting a massive opportunity”.
The reality star, who appeared on Love Island in 2021, then declared, “I’m done,” and handed in her armband to indicate she wanted to withdraw from the series.
She told the agents: “F*** off – this is the worst thing I have ever done in my whole life.” Burrows was quickly followed by 2022 Love Island and Strictly star Ghouri, who handed in her armband after also struggling with the steep climb. “I'm not mentally here. I'm not mentally here to do this,” she said.
Ghouri and Burrows exit leaves just 10 contestants remaining on the programme after Spence and Spearritt also handed in their armbands on Sunday’s episode (3 August).
After a daunting 26-foot plunge into water, followed by a swim to intercept a boat, Spearitt said: “I’m done, I’m sorry, I’ve reached a point.”
Meanwhile, Pineapple Dance Studios star Spence quit after throwing a grenade into a building that still contained two hostages during an extraction drill.
“I just don’t have the conviction, and I feel as though I’m not dedicated enough,” he said.
The show sees celebrities enter SAS training. They are culled by the directing staff or able to withdraw themselves, with those who remain at the end declared the winners.
The rest of the celebrity recruits are made up of ex-drug mule Michaella McCollum, former footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa, The Traitors winner Harry Clark, rapper Lady Leshurr and boxer Conor Benn.
They’re joined by singer Lucy Spraggan, former model Rebecca Loos, former Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash, former Watford striker Troy Deeney and ex-Love Island contestant Adam Collard.
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins continues on Channel 4 on Monday at 9pm.
