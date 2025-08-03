Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearritt and former TV dancer Louie Spence have sensationally withdrawn from Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, exiting the Channel 4 military reality show in its very first episode of the series.

The gruelling series began with 14 celebrity recruits standing hooded on a breakwater. They were immediately confronted by chief instructor Billy Billingham, who sternly told many: "Don’t grin at me".

Their initial trials included a daunting 26-foot plunge into water, followed by a swim to intercept a boat.

A second challenge, involving the rescue of three hostages from a building before its demolition with a grenade, was set to commence.

However, before the second task, 44-year-old Spearritt handed over her number tag, declaring to directing staff: "I’m done, I’m sorry, I’ve reached a point."

In a pre-recorded interview which was played after her withdrawal, she said “I don’t think I’ll go on the first day” adding she “wouldn’t forgive myself”.

open image in gallery Hannah Spearritt said she had ‘reached a point’ ( Channel 4 )

During the task, Spence, who is best known for Sky TV show Pineapple Dance Studios, threw a grenade into the building while it still had two hostages in it, and afterwards told the directing staff he wished to withdraw.

He was given a second chance to put his armband back on, but declined.

“I want to do an immediate withdrawal, I just don’t have the conviction, and I feel as though I’m not dedicated enough,” he said.

He was told that he “hadn’t even started”, but Spence replied “that’s what I mean”.

After the first task, former model Rebecca Loos was pulled in by directing staff after she gave up during the swimming challenge.

During the interrogation, they asked her to open up on her alleged affair with footballer Sir David Beckham, who she worked for as a personal assistant.

open image in gallery Louie Spence also exited the show in the first episode ( Pete Dadds/Channel 4/PA Wire )

In an interview before the first task, former Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash said the show would be “a piece of piss” after growing up as a queer person in Norfolk.

After the second task, former Watford striker Troy Deeney, who also threw a grenade into the building before clearing the hostages, was pulled in by the instructors, where he opened up on physical abuse he and his mother received from his late father.

The show sees celebrities enter SAS training. They are culled by the directing staff or able to withdraw themselves, with those who remain at the end declared the winners.

The rest of the celebrity recruits are made up of ex-drug mule Michaella McCollum, former footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa, Strictly Come Dancing 2025 runner-up Tasha Ghouri, The Traitors winner Harry Clark, rapper Lady Leshurr, boxer Conor Benn, singer Lucy Spraggan, and ex-Love Island contestants Chloe Burrows and Adam Collard.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins continues on Channel 4 on Monday at 9pm.