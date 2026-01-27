Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Peter Napolitano, a beloved TV personality nicknamed “Produce Pete,” has died aged 80 after more than three decades on air.

Napolitano was a weekend fixture on NBC New York’s Saturday morning shows, where he shared suggestions for finding the best fruits and vegetables at grocery stores along with recipes and recommendations. He was known for signing off with his catchphrase, “If you eat right, you’re going to live right!”

NBC New York announced Napolitano’s death Monday. His cause of death has not been made public.

“For more than 30 years, WNBC viewers tuned in on Saturday mornings to watch ‘Produce Pete’ offer his fruit and vegetables recommendations as well as cooking tips on ‘Weekend Today in New York,’” said Amy Morris, the Senior Vice President of News for NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47.

“He was a beloved member of our station family and our viewers felt the same way — visiting him at our Health Expo, our Feeding our Families Food Drives or the many farmers markets across New Jersey where he always felt right at home.”

open image in gallery Beloved NBC personality ‘Produce Pete’ has died aged 80 ( Facebook )

Napolitano is survived by his wife, Bette, their two children and seven grandchildren.

The New Jersey native often spoke on his segments about how he grew up working with produce in his family’s small store, which he grew into a successful seasonal operation before it closed in 2006.

In 2024, Napolitano released his own cookbook titled “In The Kitchen With Bette & Produce Pete.” It was his third book after his 1994 almanac “Produce Pete's Farmacopeia: From Apples to Zucchini, and Everything in Between,” and his 2023 memoir “They Call Me Produce Pete.”

Napolitano spoke proudly about his upbringing in a 2025 appearance on the Today show, saying at the time: “I come from immigrant people. My father came here from Italy. No education, no nothing. And then, you know, I got lucky 35 years ago when someone was in my store and put me on a local show.”

Following news of his death Monday, tributes poured in for Napolitano on his Facebook page, where he last posted in November to wish his followers a happy holiday season.

“Rest in Peace Produce Pete! Thank you for educating us on picking out the best tasting fruit and vegetables!” one Facebook user wrote.

Another added: “So sorry to hear this sad news!I loved watching his segments on Saturday’s. I greatly appreciated his knowledge of produce. He was like the guy next store. He will be missed!”