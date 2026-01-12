Pluribus star Rhea Seehorn gives update on season two

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rhea Seehorn has shared a promising update about the second season of her hit Apple TV+ series Pluribus.

Since its dramatic season one finale in December, fans have been eager to learn when season two will arrive. The show, from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, centers on Earth’s most miserable woman, Carol Sturka (Seehorn), who must save the world after the rest of humanity becomes a hive mind.

Speaking to Deadline on the red carpet at Sunday’s 2026 Golden Globes — where she was awarded the trophy for Best Female Actor in a Television Series Drama for her portrayal of Carol — Seehorn, 53, confirmed that the team is already “back in the writers’ room.”

Apple TV+ had originally greenlit the series as a multi-season project in 2022. Its debut season broke the streamer’s record to become its most-watched series of all time, surpassing Severance.

“I know [Gilligan] wants us to go as soon as possible,” she acknowledged, assuring that “he’s not playing any kind of game to make people wait for this.”

open image in gallery Rhea Seehorn plays Carol Sturka in Vince Gilligan's wildly original 'Pluribus' ( Apple TV+ )

open image in gallery Seehorn won the Golden Globe for her lead performance in 'Pluribus' at the 2026 ceremony ( Getty Images )

“But he wants to craft the show with all the care for his fans and the people following this story that he can,” Seehorn clarified. “So we’ll get back as fast as we can.”

Seehorn, who previously worked with Gilligan on his award-winning Breaking Bad spinoff, Better Call Saul, revealed last week that she had blindly signed on to Pluribus before even reading a script.

“When [Gilligan] called me and said he wrote something for me and said, ‘But I’m not ready to give you the script,’ I said, ‘It doesn’t matter, just yes.’ And he was like, ‘Well, no, just wait and read it,’” she recalled to press backstage at the Critics’ Choice Awards, per People magazine.

“I said, ‘No, it’s fine. It’s just fine. We’ll do it,’” she said. “Honestly, I’ll go wherever Vince wants me to go.”

When asked by Deadline about the craziest fan theory she’s seen, Seehorn admitted: “I’m not reading [fan theories], because I’m too thin-skinned to get on these sites and read what people are saying. So I don’t actually know them. It’s been funny listening to people, and then also sometimes it’s been very touching.”

“[People are] meeting the show where they’re at, whether it’s fear of AI or it’s isolation, or it’s political divisiveness or feeling there’s too much anger in the world. It’s engendering a lot of conversations, and I very much appreciate and hope that Vince continues to foster the conversation rather than preach an answer.”

Also featuring Karolina Wydra, Carlos Manuel Vesga and Miriam Shor, Pluribus season one is available to stream on Apple TV+.