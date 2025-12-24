Pluribus fans hail ‘crazy’ and ‘perfect’ season one finale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pluribus viewers have heaped praise on the finale of season one, which debuted on Apple TV on Christmas Eve.

The series, created by Breaking Bad’s Vince Gilligan, follows Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn), a fantasy romance novelist who must save the world after the rest of humanity becomes a hive mind.

Spoilers follow for the season one finale of Pluribus. You have been warned...

Following on from last week’s episode, the season finale finally brought Carol into contact with Manousos (Carlos-Manuel Vesga), another person immune to the hive mind, who had travelled to Albuquerque from Paraguay to meet her.

Carol and Manousos initially disagree over the approach to take towards the rest of humanity, with Manousos arguing that they should be destroyed if they cannot be turned back. This prompts Carol to abscond with Zosia (Karolina Wydra), and the pair enjoy a serene two weeks of romance and travel.

Things take a turn, however, when Carol learns that the hive mind are using her frozen eggs to develop stem cells, in order to ultimately transform her into one of them; she is told that they expect to succeed in about a month’s time.

In the final scene of the season, Carol is seen arriving back home with an air-lifted crate, telling Manousos that she will help him save the world. In the crate is an atom bomb – something teased back near the start of Pluribus’s run.

Rhea Seehorn in 'Pluribus' ( Apple )

Fans shared effusive reactions to the finale on social media.

“Pluribus finale was f***ing CRAZY bro my god,” one person wrote on X/Twitter, while another commented: “Pluribus season one finale changed lives (mine).

“The opening scene to the Pluribus finale was one of the most upsettingly bleak parts of the entire show so far,” someone else remarked, “but the perfect ending that had me laughing out loud for the third time in that episode.

“I'm sure there's a long wait until season 2 but I'm hyped for it either way.”

One fan wrote: “The Pluribus Season finale was great. Carol was frustrating but it felt logical. The ending was also f***ing insane lmao. Can't wait for the next season whenever that releases.”

Another wrote that the ending “just had me smiling the entire time”. They added: “I love this show so much”.

Pluribus has already been renewed for a second season, with Gilligan previously stating that the show was conceived with four seasons in mind. It is available to stream now on Apple TV.