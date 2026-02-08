The Weakest Link viewers baffled as Grammy nominated singer makes surprise appearance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Weakest Link viewers were surprised to see singer PinkPantheress taking part in the latest episode of the show, just days after attending the Grammys.

The British musician, real name Victoria Walker, was nominated in the Best Dance Pop Recording category for her viral hit “Illegal”, and also received a nod in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for her mixtape Fancy That.

The 24-year-old, who hails from Kent, walked the red carpet at the US awards show, which took place last Sunday (1 February), but didn’t take home any trophies.

Her international success meant that some viewers were surprised to see her crop up as a celebrity guest on Saturday night’s edition of the BBC quiz show, hosted by Romesh Ranganathan.

“PinkPantheress on The Weakest Link has to be the craziest thing I’ve seen all year,” one fan wrote on Twitter/X. “Girl she was at the grammys last week.”

open image in gallery The singer appeared alongside Gareth Malone and ‘Love Island’ star Luca Bish ( BBC )

“PinkPantheress on The Weakest Link was not on my 2026 bingo card,” another viewer quipped.

Another social media user praised her sense of fun, writing: “I love how random PinkPantheress is. Like what do you mean she’s on The Weakest Link?”

“PinkPantheress going from the grammys to The Weakest Link in the same week, she just says yes to anything,” one user joked, while another hailed her “camp and iconic” performance.

“Riddle me this, what side quest is PinkPantheress going to [do] next?” another X user asked.

open image in gallery The singer appeared at the Grammys earlier this month ( Getty Images for The Recording A )

The star appeared alongside the likes of comedians Alex Brooker and Harriet Kemsley, choirmaster Gareth Malone and former Love Island contestant Luca Bish.

She previously teased her cameo on the show in a social media post shared last summer during filming.

PinkPantheress’s musical career received a boost in 2021 after her tracks found viral fame on TikTok, prompting the release of her debut mixtape To Hell With It that year.

In 2022, she won the BBC’s Sound of 2022 poll, and released her debut album Heaven Knows the following year.