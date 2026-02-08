Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

The Weakest Link viewers baffled as Grammy nominated singer makes surprise appearance

Fans joked that this unexpected crossover was ‘not on their 2026 bingo card’

Pinkpantheress sends Dublin crowd wild with surprise Irish dancers

The Weakest Link viewers were surprised to see singer PinkPantheress taking part in the latest episode of the show, just days after attending the Grammys.

The British musician, real name Victoria Walker, was nominated in the Best Dance Pop Recording category for her viral hit “Illegal”, and also received a nod in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for her mixtape Fancy That.

The 24-year-old, who hails from Kent, walked the red carpet at the US awards show, which took place last Sunday (1 February), but didn’t take home any trophies.

Her international success meant that some viewers were surprised to see her crop up as a celebrity guest on Saturday night’s edition of the BBC quiz show, hosted by Romesh Ranganathan.

“PinkPantheress on The Weakest Link has to be the craziest thing I’ve seen all year,” one fan wrote on Twitter/X. “Girl she was at the grammys last week.”

The singer appeared alongside Gareth Malone and ‘Love Island’ star Luca Bish
The singer appeared alongside Gareth Malone and ‘Love Island’ star Luca Bish (BBC)

“PinkPantheress on The Weakest Link was not on my 2026 bingo card,” another viewer quipped.

Another social media user praised her sense of fun, writing: “I love how random PinkPantheress is. Like what do you mean she’s on The Weakest Link?”

“PinkPantheress going from the grammys to The Weakest Link in the same week, she just says yes to anything,” one user joked, while another hailed her “camp and iconic” performance.

“Riddle me this, what side quest is PinkPantheress going to [do] next?” another X user asked.

The singer appeared at the Grammys earlier this month
The singer appeared at the Grammys earlier this month (Getty Images for The Recording A)

The star appeared alongside the likes of comedians Alex Brooker and Harriet Kemsley, choirmaster Gareth Malone and former Love Island contestant Luca Bish.

She previously teased her cameo on the show in a social media post shared last summer during filming.

PinkPantheress’s musical career received a boost in 2021 after her tracks found viral fame on TikTok, prompting the release of her debut mixtape To Hell With It that year.

In 2022, she won the BBC’s Sound of 2022 poll, and released her debut album Heaven Knows the following year.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in