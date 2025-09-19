Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Piers Morgan has clashed with John Cleese over a disagreement about Jimmy Kimmel, who was suspended from his talk show for remarks on the shooting of Charlie Kirk.

Monty Python star Cleese hit out at Morgan on Thursday (18 September) when the broadcaster accused suspended US late-night host Kimmel of lying about Kirk’s suspected gunman in comments that saw his show indefinitely pulled from TV schedules.

“This from Piers Morgan. who has made a fortune working for Rupert Murdoch,” Cleese wrote on X/Twitter.

Morgan branded Fawlty Towers comedian Cleese “a flaming old hypocrite” after he blasted Morgan for his association with the media empire leader.

Morgan replied: “You took Rupert’s money too, you flaming old hypocrite. I’m just proud of it.”

The Independent has contacted Cleese for comment. The actor previously said he has “chosen not to work” with Murdoch over the years.

open image in gallery Piers Morgan hits back at John Cleese’s criticism on social media ( X/Twitter )

The pair have traded blows before, with Cleese calling Morgan “lazy” and “sloppy” in January 2025.

Cleese was weighing in on a row between Morgan and actor Hugh Grant over Murdoch when he called the Notting Hill actor a “hypocrite”, claiming the actor had taken “many millions of pounds” from Murdoch to make films for him.

Grant fired back 15 minutes later: “Bulls***. The last time I worked for a Murdoch-owned company was in 1994. Which was long before I knew anything about his papers’ methods.

“Since then, I have turned down every single job offer emanating from a Murdoch-owned company.”

Cleese addressed the row on X, writing that the argument “clearly illustrates the difference between a well-educated mind and a lazy, sloppy tabloid one”.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

He added: “NB: the man who is defending Murdoch has taken millions from him. Hugh and I choose not to work for him.”

Morgan wrote back: “I’m bemused. You say you’ve chosen not to work for Rupert Murdoch, yet you starred in The Day The Earth Stood Still in 2008, which was produced by 20th Century Fox, owned at the time by... Rupert Murdoch. Were you being lazy, sloppy, or just a lying hypocrite?”