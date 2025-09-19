Jimmy Kimmel backed by cancelled Stephen Colbert after suspension over Charlie Kirk comments: Live updates

Jimmy Kimmel Live! pulled by ABC over host’s Charlie Kirk comments

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel has seen support from former and current late night show hosts, including Stephen Colbert, whose show is being canceled next year.

Kimmel’s late night show has been pulled off the air “indefinitely” after the host’s comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, reportedly leaving the comedian “livid” about the decision.

Colbert called ABC‘s decision to pause Kimmel’s show “blatant censorship” and said he stands with his colleague “100 percent” at the taping of his CBS show Thursday night.

Former late night hosts David Letterman and Jay Leno also came to Kimmel's aid.

ABC confirmed the suspension after Kimmel said earlier in the week that the “MAGA gang” was trying to “score political points” from the fatal shooting of Kirk. Protests in support of Kimmel have formed outside the Los Angeles studio where the comedian’s show is filmed and outside The Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California.

President Donald Trump, who has shared his contempt for Kimmel in the past, celebrated Kimmel’s axing, calling it “Great News for America.” Trump also appeared to call for the ousting of other late-night hosts, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, who have also been critical of his presidency.

Hours before the decision was made public, Trump-appointed chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, said his agency could hold ABC, Disney, and Kimmel accountable for the comments, claiming the late night host appeared to be making an intentional effort to mislead the public into believing that Kirk’s assassin was a Trump supporter.

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old man suspected of killing Kirk, was charged with aggravated murder, among other counts, and faces the death penalty if convicted. Authorities say he held a “leftist ideology.”