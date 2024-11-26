Piers Morgan, who called cancel culture ‘fascism,’ wants The View to be canceled

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Over the past few years, British tabloid host Piers Morgan has relentlessly railed against “cancel culture,” calling it “complete lunacy” and “terrible for democracy” while fuming that he hates the “stinking hypocrisy” of the liberal “online mob” seemingly looking to “cancel” everything.

In fact, Morgan has even vowed to “wipe out cancel culture,” which he has proclaimed to be a “form of fascism.”

Well, apparently Morgan has learned to stop worrying and love cancel culture, at least when it comes to the ABC daytime talk show The View, which has been highly critical of President-elect Donald Trump, Morgan’s on-again/off-again close friend.

In a Monday opinion column for the New York Post, Morgan argued that the long-running program has become a “pointless, irrelevant, Trump-loathing joke” while urging the network to “cancel it.” He then devoted roughly a thousand words to personally attacking each of the hosts while taking issue with their negative views towards the soon-to-be president.

“In my worst nightmares, I find myself trapped on a desert island with the hosts of ‘The View,’” he wrote. “And all day long, I’m subjected to them all snarling, whining, scowling, seething and cursing about the same thing: Donald Trump. The nightmares are long, torrid, mentally scarring and always involve the exact same pattern.”

Ticking through specific reasons he despises each of the show’s panelists, including appropriating Murdoch media colleague Sean Hannity’s “Joyless” nickname for longtime host Joy Behar, Morgan framed much of the column around the notion of being stuck with them on an island.

Piers Morgan hosts his TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored. ( YouTube )

He then told readers that while he gets to “wake up from these horrific nightmares,” the viewers of the show “aren’t so lucky” and need ABC to take the show off the air. “Every day is like that for them — a relentless assault on their eardrums from a bunch of partisan obsessives competing with each other over who detests Trump most,” Morgan added.

One thing that seemed to truly incense Morgan was co-host Sunny Hostin saying after the election that she was “profoundly disturbed” that Trump won, claiming it “had nothing to do with policy” and everything to do with “cultural resentment” in America.

“This made me laugh out loud,” he reacted. “Trump’s win had everything to do with policy, especially on the economy and immigration, and the people most aggressively fueling cultural resentment have been the hosts of ‘The View,’ whose insufferably woke worldview just got repudiated in spectacular fashion.”

While each of the hosts received a taste of Morgan’s vitriol throughout the piece, he seemed to be particularly angry with Alyssa Farrah Griffin, who previously served in the Trump administration but has become a loud critic of the president-elect in recent years.

“As for shameless flip-flopper Alyssa, who revealed on Election Day she voted for a Democrat for the first time in her life, she declared Trump was ‘the most dangerous man to have ever sat in the American presidency.’ Oh, whatever,” Morgan sniped. “It’s precisely that kind of hyperbolic, apocalyptic nonsense, along with saying he’s the new Hitler, that drove so many undecideds to vote for Trump.”

Of course, making this more than a little bit hypocritical on Morgan’s part is that the former CNN anchor himself has been a “shameless flip-flopper” when it comes to Trump.

While Morgan had long been a loyal defender and close pal of Trump’s following his winning 2008 run on The Celebrity Apprentice, he began distancing himself from the then-president in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Specifically, he said Trump’s suggestion at a press conference that “ingesting” disinfectant could be a potential cure for the virus was “batshit crazy.”

Additionally, he felt that Trump showed himself to be “mentally unfit” to remain president following the January 6 Capitol attack, going so far as to say that Trump’s handling of the pandemic and incitement of an insurrection made him regret his support for Trump. The two would then have a falling out the following year after Morgan launched his TalkTV program Piers Morgan Uncensored with a Trump interview , which featured the host misleadingly claiming Trump “stormed out” over Morgan’s tough questioning.

Even though Trump later declared Morgan “dead” to him,” he would later mend fences with the British broadcaster, ringing him up this past summer. Since then, Morgan has essentially been back on the Trump train.

At the very least, Morgan, at the end of his Post op-ed, somewhat acknowledged that his insistence that The View be put out of its “misery” ran counter to his long-standing anti-“cancel culture” stance.

“I don’t like cancel culture — but given that the hosts of ‘The View’ have, by their own admission, worked so hard to cancel Donald Trump, it’s time they were canceled themselves,” he concluded.