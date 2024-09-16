Piers Morgan reacts to ‘disgusting’ joke about latest Trump assassination attempt

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Piers Morgan has reacted with fury after Rachel Vindman, the wife of whistleblower Alexander Vindman, made a joke about the latest assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

Shots were reportedly fired at the former president at one of his golf courses in Florida, the FBI has said.

A man, who has since been identified as Ryan Routh, was spotted aiming an AK-47-type rifle at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course while concealed in shrubbery about 400 yards to 500 yards away from the politician when he was spotted by Secret Service agents who opened fire as he fled the scene. He was later stopped in a Nissan SUV by police and taken into custody in a neighbouring county, according to local sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

This is the second attempt on Trump’s life in as many months, after a sniper at a rally in Pennsylvania managed to graze his ear with a shot that left him with blood pouring down his face in July.

In response, Rachel Vindman, who has been married to Alexander Vindman since 2006 and hosts a podcast called The Suburban Women Problem, made a joke about Trump’s ear.

She wrote: “No ears were harmed. Carry on with your Sunday afternoon.”

Despite Trump’s unpopularity amongst many non-Republican voters, Vindman’s joke has not gone down too well with many criticising her for making a gag about a man being shot at.

Leading the criticism was former Celebrity Apprentice contestant and Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan, who called Vindman’s reaction to the assassination attempt “disgusting”.

open image in gallery ( Piers Morgan/X/Twitter )

Vindman has appeared to double down on the joke. In another post, she wrote: “Sorry you’re triggered. I mean no I’m not. I don’t care a little bit.”

She later added: “Trump has been inciting violence against his enemies for years. He douses a situation in gasoline, lights a match, & walks away claiming no responsibility. Look at what is happening in Springfield, OH right now but he wants to claim he’s a victim. You cannot have it both ways.”

Alexander Vindman is a former US army lieutenant colonel who testified against Trump in his impeachment trial about a phone call between the president and Ukraine’s president Zelensky, during which Mr Trump pushed the country to investigate Joe Biden. He later became a minor celebrity and even appeared in the finale of Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11.

TV personality Morgan, 59, has enjoyed a turbulent relationship with Trump in recent years. In 2020, the broadcaster said that he still considered Trump to be a “friend” despite the fact that he had unfollowed him on X/Twitter.

In 2022, Morgan aired an interview with Trump on the debut of his old show on TalkTV and in June 2024 came to Trump’s defence.

In June, Morgan was ridiculed for defending Trump after he was found guilty on all counts at his hush money trial, making him a convicted felon.

Trump has since responded to the latest attempt on his life, writing on his Truth Social platform: “I would like to thank everyone for your concern and well wishes - It was certainly an interesting day!” he said.

“Most importantly, I want to thank the U.S. Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and his Office of brave and dedicated Patriots, and, all of Law Enforcement, for the incredible job done today at Trump International in keeping me, as the 45th President of the United States, and the Republican Nominee in the upcoming Presidential Election, SAFE.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Ryan Routh, the man suspected of trying to assassinate him at a golf course in Florida ( Getty/AP )

He finished: “THE JOB DONE WAS ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING. I AM VERY PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!”