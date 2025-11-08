Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pete Davidson has named the one person who could convince him to return to “Saturday Night Live.”

The 31-year-old comedian joined the long-running sketch show in 2014 and became a breakout star before departing in 2022.

Since leaving “SNL,” Davidson has created and starred in a number of semi-autobiographical films and television shows including 2020’s “The King of Staten Island” and 2023’s “Bupkis.”

He was most recently seen in the action comedy “The Pickup,” alongside Eddie Murphy and Keke Palmer.

However the star, who was just 20 when he was first hired by “SNL,” hasn’t ruled out returning to the sketch show that launched his career.

Pete Davidson appearing on ‘Saturday Night Live’ ( YouTube )

Speaking to People, Davidson said that he would be open to a return if creator Lorne Michaels asked him. “I'd do anything for Lorne,” he explained.

Davidson came back to host “SNL” after he left the main cast, and told the publication: “I had a great time hosting last time, and anytime you get that call, it's an honor and a privilege.”

He added: “It’s always relevant, it's a hot show. People look forward to it, and the cast is great.”

The comedian went on to say that he credits Michaels with launching his career. "I owe that guy my life,” said Davidson. “He jump-started everything. So I'd do anything for Lorne, and he knows that.”

Last year, Davidson revealed what he spent his very first “SNL” paycheck on.

Asked by New York magazine what his “biggest splurge” was on, Davidson shot back: “Do you guys know what they pay us? It’s, like, three grand an episode. So, I think I got dinner.”

Despite Davidson’s sharing that cast members only make $3,000 per episode, reports over the years have claimed that each cast member’s pay is based on how many seasons they’ve worked on the show.

According to Cosmopolitan, first-year cast members make more than double Davidson’s reported price with $7,000 per episode, totaling $140,000 for a 20-episode season.

Those who appear for a second season earn an extra $1,000 per episode. After a cast member has been on the show for five seasons, they reportedly earn $15,000 per episode.

Davidson was one of many comedians who faced criticism after appearing at the first ever Riyadh Comedy Festival last month.

Comedians were allegedly required to sign a contract, which was widely circulated on social media, and included stipulations that they not make fun of religions or the Saudi royal family.

Human Rights Watch described the Riyadh Comedy Festival as Saudi Arabia’s latest attempt to “deflect attention from its brutal repression of free speech and other pervasive human rights violations”.

Davidson defended his decision to appear, telling podcaster Theo Von that he agreed to the performance after seeing the amount he was being paid.