Peaky Blinders fans lose their minds over first movie trailer: ‘Best Christmas present ever’
Cillian Murphy will return as Tommy Shelby in ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’
The first trailer for the long-awaited Peaky Blinders movie is here, and fans are freaking out.
Four years after the series finale of the hit Netflix crime drama, Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as 1920s British mobster Tommy Shelby in new film Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, which premieres in theaters March 6 before dropping on the platform March 20.
The minute-long teaser opens with the question, “Whatever happened to Tommy Shelby?” before showing explosions and gunfire and World War II-era Birmingham as a grey-haired Shelby says, “I’m not that man anymore.” The trailer also shows sneak peeks at actors Rebecca Ferguson and Barry Keoghan, who are joining as new characters in the series’ universe.
Just hours after the trailer came out on Christmas Eve, fans flooded social media platforms with their excited reaction to the show’s return as one YouTube user wrote: “The best Christmas present ever The Shelby’s return.”
“THE GOAT TOMMY SHELBY & CILLIAN MURPHY AS TOMMY SHELBY IS FINALLY BACK!!!!! Oooooh That Academy Award Winner Cillian Murphy Hit Hard!!!!! KING!!!!!!” another wrote on X, noting that after the series finale, Murphy went on to win the Oscar for his performance in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer in 2023.
Another exclaimed, “Holy S#@! Tommy is back. Legendary character, Legendary show, bring it on, By order of the Peaky Blinders,” as one fan chimed in: “This trailer woke up an entire fanbase.”
Besides Murphy, Keoghan, and Ferguson, the new and returning cast members include actors Tim Roth, Stephen Graham, Sophie Rundle, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, Ned Dennehy and Jay Lycurgo.
Series creator Steven Knight said in a press release: “The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.”
“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me,” Murphy previously told Netflix in a press release. “It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”
It comes after the BBC confirmed that the hit show will return to TV with two more surprise seasons, consisting of six episodes each. The new show is expected to follow a younger generation of the Shelby family, though no cast members or other details have been announced.
“I’m thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story,” Knight said in an October BBC press release. “Once again, it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel and it will be a hell of a ride.”
