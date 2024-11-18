Paul Teal death: One Tree Hill star passes away aged 35 as Bethany Joy Lenz pays tribute
Teal played Josh in season seven of the long-running drama series
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
One Tree Hill actor Paul Teal has died. He was 35.
Teal played film star Josh in season seven of the long-running drama series.
His death was announced by his partner Emilia Torello in a post on Instagram.
“The most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024,” wrote Torello.
“Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future. You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail.
“While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day.
“The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it, because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever.”
Former co-star Bethany Joy Lenz was among those paying tribute, with Lenz writing on Instagram: “My heart is heavy. Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying. His bright smile, infectious laugh and kind heart made you want to be near him.”
More to follow
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments