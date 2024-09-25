Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



One Tree Hill stars James Lafferty and Bethany Joy Lenz have revealed whether their characters will return in a new sequel of the popular Noughties show.

The sequel will premiere on Netflix and is set to star original cast members Sophia Bush, who played Brooke Davis, Danneel Ackles who played Rachel Gatina, and Hilarie Burton, who starred as Peyton Sawyer. The actors have also signed on as executive producers on the show.

One Tree Hill was a popular coming-of-age drama that ran for nine seasons from 2003 to 2012. The series followed the drama that ensued between half-brothers Lucas and Nathan in their romantic lives and on the basketball court in the fictional North Carolina town of Tree Hill.

Lafferty who played Nathan Scott and Joy Lenz who played Haley James Scott were the only couple to feature in every season of the programme.

“I am absolutely open to being a part of a revisiting Tree Hill. But as far as this particular one, I don’t know. It’s so early,” Lenz toldVariety. “I don’t know if it’s in pilot, I don’t know if it’s in series. I don’t know where it’s at.”

Lafferty added: “Personally, I’m blown away by the fans that make a conversation like this even possible. Professionally, I’m completely focused on finding Everyone is Doing Great season two the right home. Until then, consider me grateful for this moment and cheering everyone on!”

Lenz said she found the love for the couple “so sweet”. However, she said “I don’t know” when asked if the show could work without its original cast.

open image in gallery Lafferty and Lenz played Nathan and Haley Scott on the show ( Getty )

“What I get out of people wanting to see Nathan and Haley is that the show meant so much to people,” she continued.

“The characters meant so much to people. They feel so connected to their experience of us, it’s almost like we were friends they grew up with. They’re championing their friends and I just love that. It’s worth its weight in gold.”

open image in gallery The couple were a favourite with fans ( Warner Bros/CW/One Tree Hill )

Lafferty added, “I don’t know how to speculate on what would or wouldn’t work in this context. What really comes to mind is that it’s been a defining aspect of my life to have contributed to the portrayal.

“I will always embrace having had that experience, and it will always be an honour to know that people care.”