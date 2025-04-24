Patsy Palmer gives blunt response to Lorraine Kelly when asked about Mickey Rourke

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Patsy Palmer swerved a question about Mickey Rourke and their time together in the Celebrity Big Brother house during an awkward appearance on ITV’s Lorraine.

The EastEnders actor was voted out of the house on Wednesday (23 April) alongside Angellica Bell and Ella Rae Wise in a triple eviction.

In her live exit interview, Palmer remained silent when asked by co-host Will Best about her “tricky” encounter with the Oscar-nominated star of The Wrestler, who was kicked off the series after a series of controversial run-ins.

When Rourke was in the house he heavily criticised Palmer’s cooking – something which Best asked about. However, she stared back at him and refused to answer the question.

A similar scene was repeated on Wednesday morning when Palmer was again asked about Rourke, this time by Lorraine Kelly.

When asking the 52-year-old actor what she thought of Rourke, Kelly said: “Very early on they lost Mickey – what a strange fella that was. Very, very odd indeed. He got quickly found out and he was gone.”

An unimpressed Palmer once again refused to acknowledge any mention of Rourke and instead glanced at the floor and replied “Hmm, yeah...”

open image in gallery Patsy Palmer on ‘Lorraine’ ( ITV )

Kelly quickly changed the subject to ask who Palmer got on with within the house, and Palmer named Danny Beard and Donna Preston.

Palmer was also asked about the friendship between singer JoJo Siwa and Love Island star Chris Hughes, who have grown close during their time together on the show.

“I don't know,” said Palmer when quizzed about the pair. “They were down the [other] end of the bedroom and they kept to themselves. I just thought: ‘They’re so cute’. I know he is a bit older but you kind of think they’re the same age.

She added: “She’s got an old head on her shoulders, she’s very emotionally intelligent, JoJo. And Chris seems quite a bit younger. He’s lovely, Chris – he’s a lovely boy.”

open image in gallery Mickey Rourke clashes with Chris Hughes on Celebrity Big Brother ( ITV )

Rourke’s six-day run in the house came to an abrupt end on 13 April after displaying “threatening and aggressive” behaviour towards Hughes and using “inappropriate sexual language” towards The Only Way is Essex star Ella Mae Wise.

The controversy surrounding the actor began as soon as he arrived on the show, after he “ogled” CBB presenter AJ Odudu and made homophobic comments to Dance Moms star Jojo Siwa.

Rourke was issued with a formal warning by ITV producers after using a slur aimed at Siwa. The interaction started when the actor told the dancer: “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.” He then said that he would “tie” her up.

Siwa pushed back at the comment, saying: “I can guarantee I’ll still be gay, and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship.” Rourke apologised to Siwa hours later.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the programme told The Independent: “All Housemates receive Respect and Inclusion training and an extensive briefing from the Big Brother Senior team to prepare them for living in the House and to set out Big Brother’s expectation for appropriate behaviour and language.

“Housemates are monitored 24 hours a day and instances of inappropriate behaviour are dealt with appropriately and timely.”

Rourke’s representatives declined to comment.