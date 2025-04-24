Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Angellica Bell has addressed an alleged feud with Martin Lewis after being “secretly sacked” from his finance-themed TV show.

In 2023, Bell disappeared from The Martin Lewis Money Show, with many viewers expressing confusion over her sudden absence.

It was reported that Bell, who had been on the show since 2017, had been “sacked with no warning” following her appearance on Channel 5’s Shop Smart, Save Money, which was formerly known as The Gadget Show.

Producers allegedly believed Bell’s appearance on the ITV series was a conflict of interest, as it clashed with her role on The Martin Lewis Money Show.

Bell finally spoke about Lewis on Tuesday night’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother (22 April), and broke down in tears as she revealed being dropped from the show left her with a crisis of confidence.

“Before I came in here, I was a little bit scared,” she said in the Diary Room. “The press were asking if I’d talk about the Martin Lewis show and stuff. It took me a long time to get over that.”

She continued: “I’m so grateful to all the audience that messaged me about it and also to other celebrities who contacted me and stuff.”

Bell described Celebrity Big Brother as “the best thing” she’s done “in a long time”, adding that she feels as if she has “found” herself again.

open image in gallery Angellica Bell opened up about being dropped from ‘Martin Lewis Money Show’ on ‘CBB’ ( ITV )

The Independent has contacted Lewis for comment.

When Bell first vanished from the show, her absence prompted outrage from viewers, with one stating: “I really do think ITV made a mistake in sacking Angellica Bell from Martin Lewis’s show. She makes a very valuable contribution to the show and is missed.”

Others questioned why nobody has acknowledged Bell’s departure.

“Where is Angelica Bell and why is no one answering this question,” one confused viewer wrote.

ITV told The Independent: “Angelica is not working on The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, however, the relationship with her remains amicable and we are working with her on other forthcoming programmes.”

The Martin Lewis Money Show started in 2012. Bell replaced original co-host Saira Khan.

open image in gallery Angellica Bell was on ‘The Martin Lewis Money Show’ from 2017 to 2023 ( ITV )

The host was the first of three housemates to be evicted in Tuesday’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother, alongside The Only Way is Essex star Ella Rae Wise and EastEnders actor Patsy Palmer.

This leaves six remaining for the final on Friday (25 April): Chesney Hawkes, Chris Hughes, Danny Beard, Donna Preston, Jack P Shepherd and JoJo Siwa.