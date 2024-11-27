Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Patrick J. Adams has candidly opened up about the reasons he exited Suits at the end of its seventh season.

The 43-year-old actor rose to fame for his portrayal of Mike Ross opposite Meghan Markle’s Rachel Zane on the hit legal drama. In early 2018, he announced the seventh season would be his last, explaining at the time that he wanted to focus on his personal life and his marriage to Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario.

Appearing on a recent episode of Jessie Tyler Ferguson’s Dinner’s on Me podcast, Adams further expanded on the personal struggles he was facing that contributed to his decision to leave the show.

“I wasn’t taking good care of my mental health and I was drinking too much [at] the end of Season 7,” Adams revealed about his departure.

“I was in a zone of living a pretty unexamined life. Pretty miserable [and] I would say, pretty depressed. I didn’t have the tools to deal with that depression beyond just spending money and drinking too much, and not really knowing how to talk about it.”

Adams continued: “I was still trying to live my life as a 25-year-old and doing my patterns of like how I would numb myself [to] deal with my insecurity and my fears. And they just weren’t working. And they were taking a toll on my relationship, for sure, but also just making me a very not present father.

Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle simultaneously left ‘Suits’ following the season 7 finale ( Dutch Oven/Kobal/Rex )

“That for me was a breaking point when I was like, ‘I think I should stop drinking probably, because I don’t wanna be that dad.’ The best thing I think I ever did for myself was stop drinking. It just needed to happen in order for all these other things to happen.”

He recalled thinking that “the only reason to stay was… money.” “I didn’t know what else to offer,” he shared. “Sometimes I wake up in the middle of the night and think about the money [Gabriel Macht] made those last two years, but I never regretted the decision for a second. It was the right thing for my marriage. … It was time.”

Adams married Bellisario, 39, in 2016. They welcomed their eldest daughter, Aurora, two years later, followed by their daughter, Elliot Rowena, in 2021.

Suits originally aired from 2011 to 2019. It followed a team of high-profile corporate lawyers.

Last week, NBC confirmed a spin-off series titled Suits L.A. will premiere on February 23, 2025, with Arrow star Stephen Amell reportedly playing one of the lead characters, Ted Black. The series will also feature Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), Lex Scott Davis (The L Word: Generation Q), and Bryan Greenberg (One Tree Hill). Macht will reprise his role of Harvey Specter across three episodes.

While it hasn’t been confirmed yet whether Markle or Adams will return for the series, the latter has expressed interest in appearing on the show.

“Whatever the case, our fearless Aaron is working on it. And if we get the call, if I get the call, I’m ready to get dressed,” Adams said at the 2024 Golden Globes.

“I love the show, I love the character. And I’ve loved working with all these people.”