Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.
Your support makes all the difference. Read more
Paramount Pictures’s X account has been hacked to display a very clear message seemingly regarding their recent
move to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery.
The studio’s social media profile briefly said “proud arm of the fascist regime” in its bio on X, according to screenshots. The bio has since been changed back to simply say “The official X account for Paramount Pictures.”
Paramount did not immediately return
The Independent’s request for comment.
The hack came just one day after it was announced that
David Ellison, the CEO of Paramount Skydance, launched a hostile bid for WBD, rivaling Netflix’s $72 billion buyout offer. More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments