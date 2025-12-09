Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Paramount ‘hacked’ on social media and labeled ‘fascists’ over Warner Bros buyout offer

‘Proud arm of the fascist regime’ the bio said

Carsen Holaday
in New York
Tuesday 09 December 2025 16:27 EST
David Ellison's Paramount Bidding War Continues

Paramount Pictures’s X account has been hacked to display a very clear message seemingly regarding their recent move to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery.

The studio’s social media profile briefly said “proud arm of the fascist regime” in its bio on X, according to screenshots. The bio has since been changed back to simply say “The official X account for Paramount Pictures.”

Paramount did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

The hack came just one day after it was announced that David Ellison, the CEO of Paramount Skydance, launched a hostile bid for WBD, rivaling Netflix’s $72 billion buyout offer.

More to follow...

