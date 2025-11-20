Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Larry Ellison, the largest shareholder of Paramount, reportedly had discussions with the Trump administration about firing CNN hosts the president doesn't like, according to sources close to the matter.

The CNN hosts include Erin Burnett and Brianna Keilar, the sources told The Guardian.

Paramount has positioned itself as a potential buyer of Warner Bros Discovery. The sources said part of Paramount's interest lies in the idea that Ellison's closeness to Trump would help the deal pass a regulatory review.

The discussions reportedly included naming possible replacements for Burnett and CBS running its programming, like 60 Minutes, on CNN.

According to the sources, the back-and-forth concerning what Paramount might do if it acquired Warner Bros Discovery were largely casual, as Ellison is not an executive at the company. His son, David Ellison, is the CEO of Paramount Skydance.

Larry Ellison, right, the majority shareholder of Paramount, reportedly had discussions with the White House about potentially firing CNN anchors that President Donald Trump, left, doesn’t like. The conversations were reportedly held ahead of Paramount’s bid buy CNN parent company Warner Bros Discovery. ( Getty Images )

The Independent has requested comment from Ellison, Paramount, and the White House.

Paramount has previously submitted multiple unsolicited and unsuccessful offers to buy Warner Bros Discovery.

Trump has been happy with the younger Ellison at the helm of Paramount Skydance and thus CBS News. Paramount agreed to pay a $16 million settlement to Trump over a 60 Minutes interview involving former Vice President Kamala Harris last year.

In addition to paying Trump the settlement, CBS News also placed conservative commenter Bari Weiss at the head of its news division.

Should Warner Bros Discovery accept a purchase offer from Paramount, the only real hurdle the deal will face is an anti-trust review, which a former anti-trust division official told The Guardian was unlikely to kill the deal.

“This won’t pose serious antitrust issues,” the former official said, noting that the White House likely wouldn't try to stop the deal. “That’s just how the government relations game is played."

However, Brendan Carr, the chair of the Federal Communications Commission, said such a deal was not likely require any review by his agency.

“I’d be very surprised if there was an FCC role at all in that type of transaction,” Carr said.

Paramount is not the only company interested in acquiring Warner Bros Discovery. Netflix and Comcast have both expressed interest in the acquisition.