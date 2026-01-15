Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pamela Anderson has admitted she felt “yucky” seeing Seth Rogen at the Golden Globes, given his involvement in Pam & Tommy, the 2022 limited series about the leak of her honeymoon sex tape.

Speaking to Andy Cohen about Sunday’s ceremony on the latest episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Anderson recalled the “weird” moment she spotted Rogen, 43, in the audience.

The Naked Gun actor, 58, attended the award show to present the trophy for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy to If I Had Legs I’d Kick You star Rose Byrne, while Rogen was there as a nominee for his lead role in Apple TV+’s Hollywood satire The Studio, which he ultimately won.

“Seth Rogen, he did that [series] without talking to me, you know Pam & Tommy, and that was another — I just felt like, ‘Eh.’ You know?” Anderson remembered. “Like how can someone make a TV series out of the difficult times in your life, and ‘I’m a living, breathing human being over here. Hello.’”

The Independent has contacted Rogen’s representative for comment.

open image in gallery Pamela Anderson (left) said she hopes to eventually receive an apology from Seth Rogen (right) for his involvement with 'Pam & Tommy' ( Getty )

open image in gallery Lily James starred as Anderson in ‘Pam & Tommy,’ alongside Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee ( HULU )

Rogen executive-produced and starred in the eight-episode series as Rand Gauthier, the infamous thief who stole and later sold Anderson and her then-husband Tommy Lee’s sex tape, which was later leaked online.

“I may have just felt like, ‘I’m not chopped liver over here,’” Anderson said. “I felt a little bit weird about it. And I felt like you know — I’ve been so busy working. I’ve done five movies in the last year. So, I’ve just been busy but sometimes it hits you and you feel kind of down.”

Adding that she felt “a little yucky,” seeing Rogen, she expressed her hope that she may eventually receive an apology from him.

“Not that that matters,” she clarified, acknowledging that celebrities “are free game.”

open image in gallery Lee and Anderson, pictured in 2004, were married from 1995 to 1998 ( Getty Images )

“When you are a public person they say you have no right to privacy. But your darkest, deepest secrets or your tragedies in your life shouldn’t be fair game for [a] TV series. That p***** me off a little bit,” she added, noting that it hurt more because the series depicted “the worst time in my life.”

Asked about the first thing that crossed her mind when she saw Rogen, Anderson said: “I mean you’re kind of already tip-toeing around it. It’s so uncomfortable being around everybody there.“

“So, I didn’t make a beeline for him, but in my mind, I did. And really told him how I felt. So I’m sitting there in my seat just going — you know?” she said, pretending to stare him down.

Anderson, who was married to Lee from 1995 to 1998 and shares two sons with him, has previously spoken out against Pam & Tommy.

“I didn’t know anything about it. I didn’t have any involvement,” she said last year of the Hulu series, starring Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Lee. “No one called me, which was so strange, and that was hurtful.”

At the time, James told Entertainment Weekly that she wished things were different and “that [Anderson] wanted to be involved.”