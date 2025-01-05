Nikki Glaser to steer clear of one ‘hot-button’ topic at Golden Globes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nikki Glaser may be preparing for the many jokes she will be telling during the 2025 Golden Globes, but there is one recent event that she has decided to not bring up.

The comedian and actress recently admitted in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment that while she may roast celebrities throughout the January 5 award show, she does not plan on bringing up anything regarding Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

“I think the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni thing is such a hot-button thing right now that even a mere mention of it will seem like I could be on the wrong side of things, even though I would never be,” she told the outlet.

“I also don’t want to give his name any ... I’m mad I even know his name, to be honest with you, so I don’t need to say it anymore.”

Lively last month sued her It Ends with Us director and co-star Baldoni for both sexual harassment while filming the movie based on Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name, and then orchestrating a smear campaign against her. Details were first made public in a New York Times article as Baldoni then sued the newspaper for libel and false-light invasion of privacy.

A spokesperson for The Times has since told The Independent that they will “vigorously defend against the lawsuit.”

Glaser said she would mostly avoid talking about politics at the Golden Globes ( Getty Images )

The “role of an independent news organization is to follow the facts where they lead,” the spokesperson said. “Our story was meticulously and responsibly reported. It was based on a review of thousands of pages of original documents, including the text messages and emails that we quote accurately and at length in the article.”

“To date, Wayfarer Studios, Mr. Baldoni, the other subjects of the article, and their representatives have not pointed to a single error,” the spokesperson added.

In addition to Lively and Baldoni, Glaser also said that she plans on mostly avoiding talking about politics during her monologues at the Globes. “People are just tired of hearing about it, even though it’s looming and it’s in the air,” she said, referring to Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

“There will be a nod to it, but it will not be too heavy-handed. I’ve made a good point not to go too hard.”

She explained that her goal is to give the audience a break from politics and other overwhelming news events and make them feel relaxed and comfortable during the awards show.

“I think a lot of times we can project our own nerves onto the hosts that we haven’t seen before. Like, ‘Are they gonna be OK? Oh my God, I would be so nervous. Is she stumbling?’ I just want to walk out there and make everyone feel like we’re in good hands because the host really does set the tone for the whole evening,” she said.

“The tone is celebratory, but also, let’s laugh about how ridiculous this is with the state of the world that we’re all dressed up and giving out awards for playing pretend. We have to acknowledge that that’s silly, even though it is amazing.”