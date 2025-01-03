Golden Globes 2025 - live: Hollywood prepares for first ceremony of awards season
The red carpet has officially been rolled out for the 82nd annual ceremony
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Hollywood is preparing for its first awards ceremony of 2025, with a star-studded list of nominees for the Golden Globe Awards.
The annual event recognises excellence in both international film and television. This year’s Awards will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California on Monday (6 January).
Nominees were announced on 9 December with the divisive Emilia Peréz leading the pack on 10 nominations, while Hulu’s The Bear once again dominated the TV categories.
Films in contention for trophies at the forthcoming ceremony include hit musical Wicked, Sean Baker’s Palme d’or-winning Anora and Brady Corbet’s epic drama The Brutalist, which was hailed a “masterpice” after its festival premiere. The latter received seven nominations.
Edward Berger’s Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci, has also received several nominations, as has Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, which stars nominees Timothée Chalamet and Edward Norton.
Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser makes history as the first woman to solo host the Golden Globes. Her appointment comes after Jo Koy became the last-minute 2024 host, delivering a widely panned performance. This year’s presenters also include We Live in Time star Andrew Garfield, Parks and Recreation actor Aubrey Plaza, and The Substance’s Demi Moore.
The Awards will be broadcast on CBS, and US audiences can stream the show on Paramount+. There is no official channel to watch the ceremony in the UK.
Exclusive: Nikki Glaser opens up ahead of Golden Globes
Nikki Glaser says that her anticipation of hosting the Golden Globe awards has made her feel “42 weeks pregnant” and she is now ready and impatient for the “baby” to arrive.
Exclusive: Nikki Glaser opens up ahead of hosting Golden Globes
Exclusive: The stand-up comedian and actress told The Independent that she was excited to deliver her jokes ‘in front of the crowd they were meant for’
Golden Globe nominations 2025: The full list of movies and TV shows
Nominations were announced on 9 December.
Films in contention for trophies at the forthcoming ceremony include hit musical Wicked, Sean Baker’s Palme d’or-winning Anora and Brady Corbet’s epic drama The Brutalist, which was hailed a “masterpice” after its festival premiere.
Edward Berger’s Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci, has also received several nominations, as has Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, which stars nominees Timothée Chalamet and Edward Norton. But it was Netflix’s divisive musical drama Emilia Pérez that led the pack, with ten nominations.
One of this year’s best nominations arrived in the Best Director category, with Payal Kapadia earning a nod for acclaimed Indian film All We Imagine as Light.
The full list of Golden Globe 2025 nominations
All the movies, TV shows and actors in contention for trophies
When and how to watch the Golden Globes
This year’s ceremony comes three years after its 2022 ceremony was boycotted following a 2021 exposé by the Los Angeles Times, accusing its voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), of a lack of diversity.
The organization has since reformed, expelling problematic voters and expanding its membership from around 85 to 300, including 10 percent Black representation.
Golden Globes 2025: When and how to watch the ceremony
Presenters this year include Andrew Garfield, Aubrey Plaza and Demi Moore while Nikki Glaser is hosting for the first time
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments