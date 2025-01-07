Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser has been criticised for a “disgusting” Diddy joke made during her opening monologue.

The stand-up comedian, who is the first woman to host the Globes in its 82-year history, was mostly a hit with the Hollywood stars attending the event in Los Angeles – but one of her quips didn’t land so well.

After making several safe jokes about this year’s nominees, including Timothée Chalamet and Adam Sandler, Glaser found space for a quip about the scandal involving rapper and music mogul Diddy, which she addressed to Dune star Zendaya.

“Zendaya, you were incredible in Dune,” she said, adding: “Oh my God, I woke up for all of your scenes. You were so good... and Challengers, girl? Oh my God! That movie was more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card. I mean, seriously.”

She continued: “I’m sorry – I’m upset too. The afterparty is not going to be as good this year, but we have to move on. I know a Stanley Tucci freak off doesn’t have the same ring to it. No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil.”

The crowd of A-listers in the room sighed and groaned at mention of Diddy, and the joke has since been branded “gross” and “crazy” by viewers.

open image in gallery Nikki Glaser received groans for a ‘gross’ joke about Diddy ( YouTube / Getty Images )

Last year, Combs was arrested on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, with federal prosecutors saying that the music mogul and his associates threatened, abused and coerced women and others around him “to fulfill his sexual desires”. He has denied any wrongdoing.

During the raid on his house, police recovered “more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant”.

“That Diddy joke was gross,” one person wrote, with another adding: “The Diddy joke annoyed me but she recovered.”

An additional viewer chimed in: “Who in that writing room thought it was a good idea to include that Diddy joke? That was literally just disgusting.”

Glaser previously described the role as “truly a dream job”, adding: “Some of my favourite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues when Tina [Fey], Amy [Poehler], or Ricky [Gervais] have said exactly what we all didn’t know we desperately needed to hear. I just hope to continue in that time-honoured tradition (that might also get me cancelled).”

open image in gallery Nikki Glaser presents the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards ( CBS )

Just last week, Gervais, who routinely roasted Hollywood’s biggest stars during his four times hosting the Golden Globes, shared the brutal opening monologue jokes he would have made if he had been presenting again this year.

The Los Angeles event saw big wins for divisive Netflix musical Emilia Pérez, Brady Corbet’s epic drama The Brutalist and TV series Shōgun, whose lead stars Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai and Tadanobu Asano all reigned supreme in the acting categories.

Elsewhere, Selena Gomez was praised for her response after losing to her co-star Zoe Saldaña, while Demi Moore delivered a rousing speech after winning for body horror film The Substance, revealing that she almost quit acting a few years ago due to a lack of roles.

Find the full list of Golden Globe 2025 winners here.