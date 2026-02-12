Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

HGTV show Rehab Addict has been canceled after its host, Nicole Curtis, used a racial slur while filming.

A video of Curtis, 49, on the set of the home renovation show surfaced online Wednesday, showing the host working on a renovation that was aired in a 2025 episode. The clip shows Curtis using the n-word while she struggled with a tool and then immediately looking horrified as she realized what she said, begging the crew to delete the footage.

The network announced the show’s cancellation after 15 years once the video surfaced, which was on the same day that new episodes were set to air. In addition to its cancellation, the entire series has been pulled from streaming platforms HBO Max and Discovery+.

“HGTV was recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict. Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees – it does not align with the values of HGTV,” the network said in a statement shared with Deadline.

“Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms. We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace.”

open image in gallery Nicole Curtis’s HGTV show ‘Rehab Addict’ has been cancelled after 15 years following Curtis’s use of a racial slur while filming the show ( Instagram/Nicole Curtis )

open image in gallery Nicole Curtis shared screenshots of her statement to 'TMZ' on her Instagram Story on Wednesday ( Instagram/Nicole Curtis )

HGTV did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

Curtis apologized for using the slur in a Wednesday statement to TMZ and responded to backlash on her Instagram Stories, writing: “There is more to this, but my family comes first and I need to be mom right now more than anything else. I will take the time to be as I’ve always been with you, transparent and honest. TMZ called me as I had just turned my phone on after being at school - I said this briefly - but there is more.”

She then reshared the statement that she made to TMZ.

“Regarding HGTV, I’m grateful for the 15-year journey we’ve shared,” Curtis said. “It’s been a meaningful chapter, but my focus isn’t on my career. My focus, at this moment is rightfully on my relationships, and my community — the people who truly know my character and where my heart is.”

She continued: “I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone.”

Curtis then shared screenshots of hateful messages she had received on social media since the cancellation.

The show, which followed the mom-of-two as she restored buildings that were slated for demolition, premiered in 2010.

After a three-year break, Curtis returned to the show in June 2025 for season nine. Curtis said at the time that the reason for the break was because she, in part, “had a setback in my life that just rocked me to to the core.”