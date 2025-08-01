HGTV goes on canceling spree, ending several shows — here’s what is leaving

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

HGTV is saying farewell to some fan-favorite home improvement shows this year.

In a press release shared in June, Warner Bros. Discovery — the owner of HGTV – announced its plans to separate the company into two publicly traded companies.

One company, Streaming & Studios, will include HBO and HBO Max, and the other, Global Networks, which includes sports and news television brands such as CNN, TNT Sports, and Discovery.

“By operating as two distinct and optimized companies in the future, we are empowering these iconic brands with the sharper focus and strategic flexibility they need to compete most effectively in today’s evolving media landscape,” said David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, in the June press release.

It’s unclear at this point which of the two companies will produce and air shows from the HGTV network.

Since the change was announced, many HGTV shows have been axed, with many of the hosts of these shows breaking the news to their fans via social media.

open image in gallery Five HGTV shows have been canceled in the last month ( Getty Images for HGTV )

Here’s a list of the HGTV shows that have been canceled in 2025.

Christina on the Coast

open image in gallery Christina Hall jokes that ‘canceled looks good on’ her after her HGTV show was axed ( Getty Images for HGTV )

Christina on the Coast, which has been running for six seasons, features host Christina Hack helping clients transform their properties into high-end homes in Southern California.

However, on July 16, sources told People that the program had not been renewed on HGTV. Hack later addressed the news on social media.

On July 20, she shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of her summer, alongside the caption: “Summer so far. Basically just eating and laughing. Canceled looks good on me…. Only kidding, only kidding.”

Battle on the Beach

In the competition reality show, Battle on the Beach, Ty Pennington, Alison Victoria, and Taniya Nayak guide three teams of amateur home renovators. Each team of two has to renovate identical beachfront houses, with the winning team receiving a $50,000 prize.

Victoria revealed during an episode of her Pap Smear podcast, which came out on July 9, that Battle on the Beach had been canceled after four seasons.

“Battle on the Beach did not get picked back up, which is sad, because it was like adult spring break,” she said. Victoria was critical of the show's editing, telling listeners that some of the funniest moments never made it to air.

“It was so fun and funny,” she said. “Then all of a sudden, I watched the episode, I’m like, well, where’d all that go? I get it, it’s a lot of content to try to put into 42 minutes, but where is it? Where’s the great editing? You’ll lose a show that way. I truly believe that.”

Married to Real Estate

open image in gallery Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson hosted ‘Married to Real Estate’ for four seasons ( Getty Images for TV One )

In Married to Real Estate, real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod and her husband, builder Mike Jackson, help clients find their perfect home in their dream neighborhoods. The couple also takes on this task while managing their busy family and personal lives.

However, Jackson and Sherrod issued a joint Instagram post on June 24 to reveal that their program, which ran for four seasons, had been cancelled.

“We’re met with unexpected news: HGTV has decided not to move forward with Married to Real Estate,” Sherrod wrote in the statement. “While the chain of events leading up to this is disheartening, we are deeply grateful. Grateful for four incredible seasons. Grateful for our amazing crew and supportive fans. Grateful that our businesses continue to thrive. And most of all— grateful that we are still very much married to real estate (and to each other).”

Farmhouse Fixer

Starring Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin, Farmhouse Fixer sees the pair restore old homes while keeping the building’s history alive.

However, after the program was on HGTV for three seasons, Knight revealed in an Instagram post on June 25 that it had been canceled.

“I am sad to say HGTV has decided not to move forward with another season. While I’m still processing the reasons that led to their decision, Kristina and I are so grateful for all your support over the past 3 seasons,” he wrote in the caption. “Television has been so incredibly fun for us. We are so proud of what we created together and look forward to sharing what’s next for us.”

Bargain Block

Bargain Block follows builders Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas as well as real estate advisor Shea Hicks-Whitfield, as they renovate old houses in Detroit and put them on the market.

However, after the show’s four seasons on HGTV, Bynum alluded to its cancellation on Instagram on June 22.

“Our entire business and lives have been put through the ringer at the hands of a giant corporation, yet we persist lol,” he wrote. “Though you may not be seeing us for much longer on HGTV, we’re excited that we’ve built such an amazing base of followers and we’re very excited about the future

Izzy Does It

Izzy Does It, which premiered in February, follows Izzy Battres as he and his family run their renovation and design business in California.

However, the program was canceled after only one season, as confirmed by Battres in the comments of his June 18 Instagram post.

“It’s not the news we wanted to give, but here it is: there will be no Season 2,” he wrote. “Still, we’re so grateful for every single person who tuned in, supported us, and made the first season unforgettable.”