Netflix show becomes service’s longest-running series with early renewal

A long-running series has made history as Netflix’s most enduring programme with its latest renewal.

The romantic drama has become the streaming service’s longest-running original scripted series as well as the longest-running English-language drama series with the greenlighting of its seventh season.

Only Grace and Frankie starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin and the prison comedy drama Orange Is the New Black match the show’s seven season run. It will eclipse titan series like House of Cards and The Crown, which ran on Netflix for six seasons each.

The history making show is Virgin River. Making its debut in 2019, the show – which The Independent’s Leonie Cooper hails as “a Hallmark movie with a soul” – follows nurse practitioner Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) whose relocation from Los Angeles to a secluded Northern California town, leaves her surprised by what, and who, she finds.

Breckenridge stars alongside Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson and Annette O’Toole in the small town drama, which was adapted from Robyn Carr’s novel series. The first five seasons of the show have made it into Netflix’s Global Top 10 English series list since it began in 2021, with season five ranking in the Top 10 in 77 countries.

The Virgin River cast announced the show’s renewal for season seven on the series’ official Instagram alongside the caption: “Good news, Virgin River is confirmed to come back for Season 7! More love, drama, and small-town charm coming your way. You’re very welcome.”

Fans were thrilled to hear the news. “We are so so happy and excited for the cast, crew, writers, and everyone who works so hard to bring us this show! You totally deserve all the success!!” one person wrote in the comments.

open image in gallery Annette O’Toole in ‘Virgin River’ ( Netflix )

“I hope this show never ends. It’s like an annual treat,” another commenter added. Meanwhile, a third person said: “Can’t tell you how many times I’ve watched. Best news ever.”

Over on X/Twitter, many Netflix subscribers were confused by Virgin River’s success. “I‘m being so serious rn... What the f**k is Virgin River?” one person questioned.

“This a netflix sucks tweet bc they cancelled Sense8 and Shadow and Bone but I’m happy for Virgin River (I’ve never seen it) but netflix still sucks,” another user wrote.

Netflix has come under fire for cancelling critically acclaimed programmes while renewing safer titles in recent weeks after calling time on Kaos, a contemporary reimagining of Greek mythology from Charlie Covell (The End of the F***ing World).

open image in gallery Jeff Goldblum in ‘Kaos’ ( Justin Downing/Netflix )

The streaming service has made a habit of prematurely cancelling acclaimed series over the years, with the most egregious cases including The OA, Mindhunter, 1899 and Shadow and Bone, which was canned despite being one of its most-watched titles.

Virgin River season six will be released on Netflix on 19 December.