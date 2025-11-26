Netflix gives Stranger Things a sendoff befitting of a Hollywood blockbuster

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix’s acclaimed sci-fi phenomenon, Stranger Things, is gearing up for its grand finale with an unprecedented marketing and merchandising blitz, typically reserved for Hollywood blockbusters.

Ahead of the fifth and final season’s debut on Wednesday, thousands converged in Los Angeles for a cycling event dubbed "One Last Ride," a poignant homage to the show’s iconic bike-riding teenagers from the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

The promotional push extends far beyond, with retailers offering an array of themed products, from Demogorgon Crunch cereal to Hellfire Club backpacks, marking Netflix’s most extensive consumer products programme to date, according to Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee. Stores like Target are stocking over 150 Stranger Things items.

Many brands are capitalising on 1980s nostalgia, a cornerstone of the series’ appeal. Gatorade has reintroduced its '80s Citrus Cooler flavour, while Walmart is selling a Stranger Things collection of Care Bears, a popular toy from that era.

open image in gallery Pedicab drivers and fans attend Netflix's Stranger Things event in Los Angeles ( Getty Images for Netflix )

The global reach of the show is evident in its worldwide promotional efforts. "This is a show that really resonates globally," Lee said.

In Paris, visitors can explore a Hawkins Christmas market at the Galeries Lafayette department store. Meanwhile, a Stranger Things experience, featuring the Hawkins Lab, has toured major cities including San Francisco, New York, Rio de Janeiro, and Sydney. New Netflix Houses within shopping centres also feature dedicated Stranger Things zones.

Breaking from its usual release pattern, Netflix will stagger the final season’s episodes around key holidays.

Four episodes will drop on Wednesday, preceding the US Thanksgiving Day holiday, followed by three on Christmas Day in December, and the concluding episode on New Year’s Eve.

With stars like Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things will be ubiquitous throughout the festive season, including a float featuring 1970s and '80s rock band Foreigner in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, alongside a fresh wave of merchandise.

This comprehensive marketing strategy mirrors the tactics employed by film studios for major productions such as Barbie or Wicked, a rarity for television series, noted Amanda Cioletti, an expert on licensing trends and vice president of content and strategy at Informa Markets Global Licensing Group.

"We see Stranger Things everywhere," Cioletti remarked. "When you are on social media, you see it, and you see it in all the storefronts. You see it in every other placement that makes sense."

open image in gallery The Flux Capacitors perform onstage at the Stranger Things Bike Ride fan event ( Getty Images for Netflix )

Fans at the Los Angeles bike ride expressed their anticipation for the final season of a series that first captivated audiences nine years ago. "The (show) started when I was in about sixth grade, so I was the same age as the characters when it started," said 21-year-old Chloe Allen. "It’s definitely been a huge part of my life."

Netflix aims to sustain fan engagement with the Stranger Things universe for years to come. A stage play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, is currently running on Broadway and London’s West End, with an animated series slated for next year.

A live-action spin-off is also in development. Co-Creator Ross Duffer clarified, "It’s not a continuation of the story of Hawkins, of these characters, but it’s still in the universe of Stranger Things." Executive producer Shawn Levy, while offering few specifics, assured fans that he and the Duffer brothers would deliver something fresh.

"We are never going to repeat ourselves," Levy affirmed.