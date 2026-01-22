Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, failed to crack the top 1,000 most-watched programmes, its second instalment ranking 1,124th between July and December 2025 with just two million views, Netflix data shows.

This places it below several older series, including Downton Abbey, Superstore, Franklin & Bash, and Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 2: Part 2.

Critics savaged the second series upon its August release, with one describing it as "so boring, so contrived, so effortfully whimsical… it does become almost fascinating".

Despite featuring guests like John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and Queer Eye star Tan France, its festive special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, also missed the top 1,000, landing at 1,022 with 2.4 million views.

The 56-minute episode featured Meghan sharing festive tips, making personalised crackers, hosting friends for brunch, and crafting with tennis player Naomi Osaka.

Meghan and Harry signed a lucrative contract thought to be worth more than $100 million (£74 million) with Netflix after quitting as senior working royals in 2020.

They have since signed a new first-look deal for film and television projects, meaning Netflix will have the first option on Harry and Meghan’s projects with their Archewell production company.

open image in gallery Meghan with Queen Eye star Tan France on its festive special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration

The first series of With Love, Meghan launched on the streaming platform in March 2025 and coincided with the unveiling of Meghan’s As Ever brand, with her first products including her raspberry jam, and the flower sprinkles she repeatedly promotes throughout the show.

The holiday special saw Meghan making crackers and offering tips such as adding wax seals to wrapped gifts to improve their presentation, and letting tree ornaments “find their light”.

open image in gallery The second instalment of With Love, Meghan was the 1,124th most-watched show between July and December 2025, with two million views, according to data released by the platform ( Netflix )

Harry, who featured briefly in the first season of With Love, Meghan but not the second, made a cameo near the end of the festive episode, walking into the kitchen while Meghan and visiting restaurateur Tom Colicchio were cooking.