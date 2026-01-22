Meghan’s Netflix series fails to reach Netflix’s top 1,000 most-watched shows
The Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, failed to crack the top 1,000 most-watched programmes, its second instalment ranking 1,124th between July and December 2025 with just two million views, Netflix data shows.
This places it below several older series, including Downton Abbey, Superstore, Franklin & Bash, and Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 2: Part 2.
Critics savaged the second series upon its August release, with one describing it as "so boring, so contrived, so effortfully whimsical… it does become almost fascinating".
Despite featuring guests like John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and Queer Eye star Tan France, its festive special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, also missed the top 1,000, landing at 1,022 with 2.4 million views.
The 56-minute episode featured Meghan sharing festive tips, making personalised crackers, hosting friends for brunch, and crafting with tennis player Naomi Osaka.
Meghan and Harry signed a lucrative contract thought to be worth more than $100 million (£74 million) with Netflix after quitting as senior working royals in 2020.
They have since signed a new first-look deal for film and television projects, meaning Netflix will have the first option on Harry and Meghan’s projects with their Archewell production company.
The first series of With Love, Meghan launched on the streaming platform in March 2025 and coincided with the unveiling of Meghan’s As Ever brand, with her first products including her raspberry jam, and the flower sprinkles she repeatedly promotes throughout the show.
The holiday special saw Meghan making crackers and offering tips such as adding wax seals to wrapped gifts to improve their presentation, and letting tree ornaments “find their light”.
Harry, who featured briefly in the first season of With Love, Meghan but not the second, made a cameo near the end of the festive episode, walking into the kitchen while Meghan and visiting restaurateur Tom Colicchio were cooking.
