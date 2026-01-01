Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix might add a huge list of titles each month, but it also removes a large number of movies and TV shows, also.

Two such removals are causing anger in the UK: Friends and Mad Men. Both shows draw in huge streams for the service, with sitcom Friends in particular ranking as one of the most re-watched titles on there.

But the show’s time on Netflix is coming to an end due to the expiration of licence deals. After arriving in 2018, beloved sitcom Friends will leave Netflix UK in January.

Also being scrubbed from the service is the Harry Potter franchise, just in time for the European rollout of HBO Max, a streaming service that’ll be home to all Warner Bros film titles. In the UK, the streamer – fit with both Friends and Harry Potter – will be launched in March.

Find the full list of movies and TV shows being removed from Netflix in January 2026 below.

NB: The Independent puts this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.

1 January

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective – UK

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House – US

All Eyes on Him – UK/US

Aloha – US

Amr’s in Trouble – UK/US

Angel Falls Christmas – UK

Annie (1982) – US

Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom – US

Ashman – UK/US

Baby Driver – US

Battleship – US

The Beast (2020) – UK/US

Because This Is My First Life – UK

Birdsong – UK

Blue Beetle – US

Blue Crush – US

Blue Streak – US

The Book of Eli – US

The Boy Next Door – US

Bridesmaids – UK/US

open image in gallery ‘Bridesmaids’ is leaving Netflix in January ( Universal Pictures )

Captain Phillips – US

Casper – US

Chicken Run – US

Christmas Time Is Here – UK

Clear and Present Danger – US

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 – US

Coach Carter – US

Collateral – US

Cowboys & Aliens – US

Crazy Rich Asians – US

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button – US

Death Becomes Her – US

Deep Impact – US

The Devil’s Own – UK

Dirty Dancing – US

DJ Cinderella (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Doctor Sleep – US

Don’t Breathe – UK

Don’t Worry Darling – US

Dracula (1979) – US

Dreamgirls – US

Eagle Eye – US

Eddie Murphy: Raw – US

8 Mile – US

Elvis – US

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – UK

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald – UK

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – UK

open image in gallery Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise ( Warner Bros Pictures )

Fast Times: at Ridgemont High – US

Fatman – US

Fifty Shades of Grey – US

Fifty Shades Darker – US

Fifty Shades Freed – US

Fletch – US

47 Ronin – US

Geronimo: An American Legend – US

Ghost – US

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance – US

GI Joe: Retaliation – US

GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra – US

Godzilla: King of the Monsters – US

The Golden Child – US

The Goonies – US

The Green Mile – US

Hacksaw Ridge – US

Hancock – US

The Hangover – US

The Hangover Part 2 – US

The Hangover Part 3 – US

Happy Christmas – US

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – UK

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – UK

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban – UK

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire – UK

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix – UK

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince – UK

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 – UK

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 – UK

open image in gallery The ‘Harry Potter’ franchise is being removed from Netflix ( Harry Potter/YouTube )

Here Comes the Boom – US

High Plains Drifter – US

How to be Single – US

Hulk – US

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – UK

Identity – US

Idiocracy – US

I Love You, Man – US

In the Heights – US

Inside Man – US

Inside Man: Most Wanted – US

The Interpreter – US

Isn’t It Romantic – US

Jarhead – US

Judas and the Black Messiah – US

Just Go With It – UK

Just Mercy – US

The Karate Kid (1984) – US

The Karate Kid II – US

The Karate Kid III – US

The Karate Kid (2010) – US

Kick-Ass 2 – US

Kicking & Screaming – US

A Kindhearted Christmas – UK

Kingpin – US

King Richard – US

Knocked Up – US

K-Pax – US

Kung Fu Panda – US

Kung Fu Panda 2 – US

Kung Fu Panda 3 – US

The Land Before Time – US

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – US

Lara Croft: The Cradle of Life – US

The Last Stand – US

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part – US

Liar Liar – US

Life of the Party – US

Limitless – US

The Lincoln Lawyer – US

The Little Things – US

A Little White Lie – US

The Longest Yard – US

Mad Max: Fury Road – US

The Martian – US

The Mask – US

Matilda (1996) – US

Maximum Risk – UK

Meet Joe Black – US

Minority Report – UK

open image in gallery ‘Minority Report’ is leaving Netflix ( 20th Century Fox/ Screengrab )

Miracles from Heaven – US

The Mirror Has Two Faces – UK

Mousa – UK

Mr Peabody and Sherman – US

My Wiggly Friend – UK

National Lampoon’s Animal House – US

The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution – US

Non-Stop – US

The Nun – US

The Nun II – US

Ocean’s 8 – US

The Other Guys – US

Paddington – UK

Paddington 2 – UK/US

open image in gallery The ‘Paddington’ films are leaving Netflix ( Studiocanal )

Parenthood – US

Phantom Thread – US

Premonition – US

The Purge: Anarchy – US

Rango – US

Red Dragon – US

RIPD – US

Robin Hood (2010) – US

Runaway Bride – US

Safe House – US

Self/Less – US

Scarface (1983) – US

The Seduction of Joe Tynan – US

The Sentinel (1977) – US

Shark Tale – US

Sinister II – US

Sister Act – US

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit – US

Slender Man – US

Split– UK

Spy Game – US

Star Trek – US

Star Trek: Beyond – US

Superbad – UK

Spy Game – US

The Strangers – US

The Sweetest Thing – US

Taxi Driver – US

Terminator 2: Judgement Day – US

Tenet – US

Tower Heist – US

Traffic – US

Training Day – US

True Grit (2010) – US

12 Strong – US

2 Guns – US

Urban Legend – UK

The Way Back – US

We’re The Millers – US

When a Stranger Calls (2006) – US

White Chicks – US

White House Down – US

White Noise – US

XXX: State of the Union – UK

Zero Dark Thirty – US

2 January

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story – US

Jaws – UK

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments – US

open image in gallery ‘Jaws’ is leaving Netflix ( Universal Pictures )

3 January

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ – US

The Mummy (2017) – US

Serena – UK

4 January

Crazy, Stupid, Love – US

ET the Extra-Terrestrial – US

The Starling Girl – US

5 January

The Alleys – US

Leligar – UK/US

Mars One – UK/US

6 January

Executive Decision – UK

7 January

Knight and Day – UK

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – UK

100% Halal – UK

8 January

The Lucky One – UK

Paddington in Peru – UK

open image in gallery ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ is being taken down from Netflix ( Sony Pictures Releasing )

9 January

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas – UK/US

The Maze Runner – US

The Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials – US

The Maze Runner: The Death Cure – US

Skyscraper – UK

11 January

Dear Mother (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Flushed Away – UK

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 – UK

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad – UK

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear – UK

The Peasants – US

Romeo Must Die – UK

12 January

Oppenheimer – UK

open image in gallery Cillian Murphy in ‘Oppenheimer’ ( Universal/Everett/Shutterstock )

13 January

Scattered Barriers – UK

The Wait – UK

14 January

Tanda Tanya – UK

15 January

Going to Heaven – UK

The Wolf of Wall Street – UK

Yes Man – UK

16 January

Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit – UK

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – UK

17 January

Confessions of a Shopaholic – US

The Teachers’ Lounge – US

open image in gallery Margot Robbie in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, which is leaving Netflix ( Wolf of Wall Street/Paramount screengrab )

18 January

Donnie Darko – US

19 January

The Open House (Netflix Original) – US

20 January

Sweetie – UK

22 January

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – US

24 January

Mitt (Netflix Original) – US

25 January

The Hateful Eight – US

27 January

Wicked Little Letters – US

TV

1 January

The Big Bang Theory – UK

100 Days My Prince – UK/US

Friends – UK

God Troubles Me – UK

The Hot Life – UK

LOST – US

Misaeng: Incomplete Life – UK

Paw Patrol Holiday Fireplace – UK

Rick and Morty – UK

Spookley the Square Pumpkin – UK/US

Tacoma FD – US

2 January

Blippi & Meekah’s Game Show! – UK

Hotel Del Luna – UK/US

Mad Men – UK

Mob Psycho 100 – UK

Star Trek: Prodigy – UK/US

Suits – UK

open image in gallery ‘Mad Men’ is being removed from Netflix ( AMC )

3 January

Side Dish – UK/US

4 January

Mr Robot – US

6 January

#ABtalks – UK/US

Beyonce Bowl (Netflix Original) – UK/US

10 January

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants – UK/US

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space – UK/US

Star Trek – UK

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – UK

Star Trek: Enterprise – UK

Star Trek: The Next Generation – UK

Star Trek: Voyager – UK

15 January

Friday Night Dinner - UK

Holiday Fun Playlist – UK

Merry Little Playlist – UK

open image in gallery Sitcom ‘Friday Nighgt Dinner’ is leaving Netflix ( Channel 4 )

18 January

Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis – UK

19 January

The Sea Beyond – UK

24 January

House of Lies – US

26 January

Archibald’s Next Big Thing (Netflix Original) – US

30 January

Prison Break – US

31 January

FireAid Benefit Concert – US