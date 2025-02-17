Netflix is about to add a hidden gem with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score
It’s been hailed as of the best shows of the last decade
Another month, another busy time for Netflix.
Every four weeks, the streaming service removes a bunch of title, but adds a load more – and this month’s releases have started rolling in.
Apple Cider Vinegar, a series about a real-life wellness scam that stunned the world, has become the service’s buzziest title, alongside the conclusion to Karate Kid spin-off Cobra Kai.
But most excitingly is the arrival of Pantheon season two. The little-seen acclaimed animated series, which has been hailed by fans as a “masterpiece”, first aired on AMC+ in 2022 – and new episodes are becoming available on Netflix on 21 February.
The twisty sci-fi animation, which explores the possibly terrifying effects of AI, is a cerebral adventure about a bullied teenager who starts receiving messages from a mysterious stranger that claims to be her recently deceased father.
At the time of writing, Pantheon, adapted by Craig Silverstein from the short stories of Ken Liu, has a 100 per cent score on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. Its voice cast includes Katie Chang, Paul Dano, Aaron Eckhart and Lost's Daniel Dae Kim.
With help from What’s on Netflix, below is the full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in February 2025.
ORIGINAL TITLES
TV
TBA
Graveyard season two
Roosters season one
Too Hot to Handle: Germany season two
1 February
WWE: Royal Rumble
5 February
Celebrity Bear Hunt season one
Envious season two
Prison Cell 211 season one
Sintonia season five
6 February
Apple Cider Vinegar season one
The Åre Murders season one
Cassandra season one
Golden Kamuy 2: The Hunt of Prisoners In Hokkaido season one
Sweet Magnolias season four
7 February
The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan season one
Pokemon: Horizons: The Search for Laqua season two
Wrong Side of the Tracks season four
10 February
Surviving Black Hawk Down season one
11 February
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep season one
13 February
Cobra Kai season six – part three
The Exchange season two
Resident Alien season three
14 February
I Am Married… But! Season one
Love Is Blindseason eight
Valeria season four
18 February
Court of Gold season one
Offline Love season one
19 February
My Family season one
20 February
Zero Day season one
21 February
Pantheon season two
24 February
The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – LIVE
25 February
Full Swing season three
26 February
Miss Italia Mustn’t Die
27 February
Running Point season one
Toxic Town season one
28 February
Aitana: Metamorphosis season one
Movies
TBA
A Copenhagen Love Story
3 February
Bogotá: City of the Lost
5 February
Kinda Pregnant
12 February
Death Before the Wedding
Honeymoon Crasher
13 February
La Dolce Villa
14 February
Dhoom Dhaam
Love Forever
Melo Movie
The Most Beautiful Girl in the World
Umjolo: There is No Cure
27 February
Demon City
The Wrong Track
28 February
Squad 36
Comedy
11 February
Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool
18 February
Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode
Kids
13 February
Dog Days Out season one
17 February
Gabby’s Dollhouse season 11
LICENCED TITLES
TV
1 February
Goggleboxseries 18
Home Improvement season one to eight – US
Missing: The Other Side season one – UK/US
Spec Birth season one – UK/US
5 February
Alone: Australia season one – US
Grimsburg season one – US
6 February
Supreme Models season one – UK/US
7 February
The Conners season six – US
A Different World season one to six – US
Adventures of the Super Monkey season one – UK/US
Flower Shop Without Rose season one – UK/US
8 February
The Way We Wore with Celeste Barber season one – UK/US
9 February
Sick Note season one and two – UK
10 February
American Pickers season 16 – US
Love Again season two – UK
18 February
Bear’s Mission With… – UK
26 February
Brooklyn Nine-Nine season five and six – US
Movies
TBA
Venom: The Last Dance – US
1 February
American Renegades – US
Cult of Chucky – US
Fallen (2016) – US
From Prada to Nada – US
Happy Feet – US
Happy Feet Two – US
Hunt – UK
It (2017) – US
Magic Mike XXL – US
The Nice Guys – US
Parasite – US
Queen & Slim – US
Richie Rich – US
Space Jam – US
Spanglish – US
Two Weeks Notice – US
The Wedding Planner – US
You, Me and Dupree – US
2 February
The Founder – US
6 February
DC League of Super-Pets – UK
Sumala – UK/US
7 February
Death Whisperer 2 – UK/US
8 February
Spencer – US
9 February
Uncle Drew – US
10 February
Aftermath – UK/US
Rambo (2008) – US
Rambo: Last Blood – US
11 February
Peninsula – US
Train to Busan – US
12 February
Rogue Agent – US
13 February
Hello, Love, Again – US
Trial By Fire – US
16 February
Don’t Let Go – US
Gold – US
Ted 2 – US
17 February
Renfield – UK
19 February
To Catch a Killer – US
20 February
Operation Finale – US
Uncredited: The Story of Passinho – US
23 February
The Super Mario Bros Movie – UK
24 February
Beau is Afraid – UK
25 February
Really Love – US
Watcher – US
28 February
Despicable Me 4 – US
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – US
Anime
1 February
Cells at Work season two – UK/US
Naruto season three – UK
One Piece season 23: Dressrosa – US
4 February
Rurouni Kenshin season one – UK/US
15 February
Charlotte season one
Kids
1 February
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season seven and eight – UK
