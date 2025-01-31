Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Climate
Netflix is removing a large selection of movies tomorrow

A full list of everything being taken down in the next 28 days

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 31 January 2025 12:08 EST
Comments
Dune Official Trailer

Netflix is about to remove a large number of movies and TV shows from its service.

Each month, the streamer takes down a bunch of titles due to the expiration of licencing deals – but it also culls titles that had been added under the “Netflix Original” banner.

February 2025 is no different, with a string of high-profile releases, many on the first day of the month, being removed.

The full list, which was compiled with the help of What’s on Netflix, can be found below.

Movies

1 February

All Eyez on Me – US

Are We Done Yet? – UK

Brian Banks – UK

Click & Collect – UK

Countdown – US

Despicable Me – US

Despicable Me 2 – US

Dune (2021) – US

‘Dune’ is leaving Netflix
‘Dune’ is leaving Netflix (Warner Bros Pictures)

The Foreigner – US

Grace: The Possession – UK

Happy Gilmore – UK

Holmes & Watson – UK

‘Holmes & Watson’ is leaving Netflix
‘Holmes & Watson’ is leaving Netflix (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Hot Fuzz – UK

How Do You Know – US

The Interview (2014) – UK

The Intruders – UK

Ladies in Black – UK

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones – US

The Next Karate Kid – US

Not Another Teen Movie – US

November Criminals – UK

Poms – UK

Project X – US

Shaun of the Dead – UK

‘Shaun of the Dead’ is leaving Netflix
‘Shaun of the Dead’ is leaving Netflix (Universal)

Snatch – UK

Snowpiercer – US

Stealth – US

Straight Outta Compton – UK

Storks – US

Take Me Home Tonight – UK

Takers – UK

Time – UK/US

21 Jump Street – US

22 Jump Street – US

‘Straight Outta Compton’ is leaving Netflix
‘Straight Outta Compton’ is leaving Netflix (Universal Pictures)

Unauthorized Living (Netflix Original) – UK

The Wave – US

Welcome to the Punch – UK

We’re the Millers – US

White Chicks – US

White House Down – US

Yesterday – UK

Zero Dark Thirty – US

(Universal Pictures)

2 February

Cocaine Cowboys 2 – US

On Body and Soul (Netflix Original) – US

Plus One – US

Run All Night – US

7 February

The Love Punch – UK

Mr Right – UK

8 February

The Coldest Game (Netflix Original)

9 February

Vengeance – UK

10 February

Green Book – UK

Love for Sale 2 – UK

The Valhalla Murders – UK

(Universal Pictures)

11 February

A Bad Moms Christmas – UK

12 February

The Fast and the Furious – US

2 Fast 2 Furious – US

The Fast and the furious: Tokyo Drift – US

Fast & FuriousUS

Fast Five – US

Fast & Furious 6 – US

The Pope’s Exorcist – US

Without a Paddle – UK

‘The Pope's Exorcist’ is leaving Netflix
‘The Pope's Exorcist’ is leaving Netflix (© 2023 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved. **ALL IMAGES ARE PROPERTY OF SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT INC. FOR PROMOTIONAL USE ONLY. SALE, DUPLICATION OR TRANSFER OF THIS MATERIAL IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED.**)

15 February

Brotherly Love – UK

The Catcher Was a Spy – UK

Cold Mountain – US

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes – US

Deuces – UK

Last Breath – UK

Mission: Impossible – US

Mission: Impossible 2 – US

Mission: Impossible 3 – US

One Piece: Episode of Alabasta – UK

One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura – UK

The Other Woman – US

The Trap – UK

White Boy – US

‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ is leaving Netflix
‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ is leaving Netflix (Warner Bros Pictures)

16 February

Blackhat – US

Don’t Think Twice – UK

47 Meters Down: Uncaged – US

The Green Mile – UK

Halloween Ends – UK

Johnny English – UK

Johnny English Reborn – UK

Johnny English Strikes Again – UK

Lucy – UK

Pearl – US

Night School – UK

Paul – UK

Sense and Sensibility – UK

Split – UK

Turbo – UK

Wild Child – UK

‘Pearl’ is leaving Netflix
‘Pearl’ is leaving Netflix (Christopher Moss)

17 February

Hum Aapke Hain Koun – UK

Hum Saath-Saath Hain – UK

21 February

Book Club – UK

Sommore: Queen Chandelier (Netflix Original) – UK

Southpaw – UK

22 February

All Good Things – UK

25 February

U Turn – UK

26 February

Big George Foreman – US

‘Southpaw’ is leaving Netflix
‘Southpaw’ is leaving Netflix (The Weinstein Company)

TV

1 February

Baby Shark’s Big Show! season one – UK

Black Money Love season one – UK/US

Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse season one – UK

The Fairly Odd Parents season one – UK

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic season one to four – UK/US

Prison Playbook season one – US

8 February

Deadwater Fell series one – UK

Kill Thy Neighbour season one – UK

‘Deadwater Fell’ is leaving Netflix
‘Deadwater Fell’ is leaving Netflix (Channel 4)

10 February

Black Lightning season one to four (Netflix Original) – UK

Cyborg 009: Call of Justice season one (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Until Life Do Us Part season one (Netflix Original) – UK/US

14 February

Handsome Siblings season one (Netflix Original)

15 February

Death Comes to Pemberley – US

Handsome Siblings – UK/US

16 February

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – US

Mr Queen – US

26 February

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season one and two – US

28 February

Unstoppable season one (Netflix Original)

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ is leaving Netflix
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ is leaving Netflix (ABC)

Comedy

6 February

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain for American Humour – UK

