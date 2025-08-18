Netflix viewers outraged at contestant’s near-death in Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Netflix documentary for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser, has revealed how one contestant almost died from organ failure during filming of the weight-loss show, sparking outrage amongst viewers.

The three-episode doc features interviews with the reality show’s former contestants, trainers, and producers discussing what went on behind the scenes and how the show itself came to fruition. However, what shocked many viewers was when one contestant discussed her near-death experience.

Season eight contestant Tracey Yukich recalled during the docuseries that there was one challenge at the start of her time on the show that required the contestants to run one mile on the beach before starting their fitness journey.

After Yukich struggled to the finish line, she collapsed as medical professionals rushed in to help and began proclaiming that she was not responding.

“I don't remember a lot,” she said. “I remember hearing the helicopter. I just felt like I was floating. And then my grandpa was there. And then I saw darkness. But then I saw light. So I knew, I knew I died that day.”

‘The Biggest Loser’ aired on NBC from 2004 to 2017 before returning for a 2020 reboot on USA Network ( Getty Images )

While it was assumed that the contestant was recovering from heat stroke, she revealed that she had developed rhabdomyolysis, which is a rare muscle injury that causes the body’s muscles to break down.

“My organs were literally shutting down,” Yukich said. “I didn't realize that I had rhabdomyolysis. And rhabdomyolysis is your body's way of saying, ‘I'm going to shut down on you.’ It started with my liver, then it was in my kidneys and then it goes to your heart. And that's where I almost died.”

Despite the reality show’s medical team wanting to send her home following the injury, she argued to stay. However, as Yukich was constantly being pushed by the show’s celebrity trainers, she admittedly went against their advice in favor of what the show’s medical advisor, Dr.Robert Huizenga, was telling her.

She was later on the show through week eight before being eliminated.

Many people were quick to react to Yukich’s story on X, questioning why the contestant’s health wasn’t prioritized more.

“I am watching fit for tv the reality of the biggest loser on Netflix. They were barely eating, exercising for 8+ hours a day,” one post read. “Bob and Jillian were crazy. 1 contestant almost died, and Jillian and Bob were pissed she was listening to the doctor instead of exercising. SHE ALMOST DIED!”

Another X user agreed, writing, “I agree with you. Bob and Jillian were openly disregarding the doctor's rules and actively encouraging the contestants to endanger their health. They should have been sued along with the producers and PTB. Ratings (money) mattered more than these people's health. Disgusting.”

According to Huizenga, despite regularly telling the contestants that they should be eating anywhere from 1,200 to 2,000 calories a day, the contestants relied more strongly on what their trainers told them, which was to eat around 800 calories. The medical advisor also admitted that he was not consulted on any of the show’s challenge ideas or whether or not they would be medically safe.

“A lot of people in the medical profession, some might say they have a God complex,” one of the show’s trainers, Bob Harper, said in the docuseries. “But no one was going to tell us what to do when it came to diet and exercise. It was our meal plans, and it was our exercise program.”

Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser is available to watch on Netflix.