New on Netflix in August 2025, including return of hit series after long absence
You’ll want to add a load of these movies and TV titles to your watchlist
August is going to be a huge month for Netflix thanks to the return of one of its most successful original shows.
Wednesday, the Addams Family spin-off starring Jenna Ortega, is returning for its next batch of episodes, after almost two years.
Also arriving in August will be the adaptation of Richard Osman’s best-selling novel The Thursday Murder Club, produced by Steven Spielberg and starring Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie.
Meanwhile, Suranne Jones and Julie Delpy head up Hostage, a new show about an international summit gone awry with shades of The Diplomat.
Find a full list of every movie and TV show arriving on Netflix in August 2025 below – and a list of everything being removed here.
NB: We put this list together with assistance from What’s on Netflix.
ORIGINAL
TBA
Dinner Time Live with David Chang (LIVE) – UK/US
TV
1 August
Perfect Match season three – UK/US
2 August
Beyond the Bar season one – UK/US
6 August
Wednesday season two, volume one – UK/US
10 August
Deive Leonard: Before & After – UK/US
12 August
Final Draft season one – UK/US
13 August
Love is Blind: UK season two – UK/US
Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians season one – UK/US
Young Millionaires season one – UK/US
14 August
In the Mud season one – UK/US
Miss Governor season one, part two – UK/US
20 August
Rivers of Fate season one – UK/US
21 August
Death Inc season three – UK/US
Hostage – UK/US
22 August
Aema season one – UK/US
Long Story Short season one – UK/US
23 August
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty season one – UK/US
27 August
Her Mother’s Killer season two – UK/US
28 August
My Life with the Walter Boys season two – UK/US
29 August
Two Graves – UK/US
Movies
1 August
My Oxford Year – UK/US
13 August
Fixed – UK/US
14 August
Mononoke The Movie: Chapter II – The Ashes of Rage – UK/US
15 August
Night Always Comes – UK/US
21 August
Fall for Me – UK/US
Gold Rush Gang – UK/US
One Hit Wonder – UK/US
22 August
Abandoned Man – UK/US
27 August
Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives – UK/US
28 August
The Thursday Murder Club – UK/US
29 August
Love Untangled – UK/US
Documentary
TBA
Katrina: Come Hell and High Water – UK/US
5 August
SEC Football: Any Given Saturday season one – UK/US
8 August
Stolen: Heist of the Century – UK/US
13 August
Songs From the Hole – UK/US
15 August
The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies season one – UK/US
Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser – UK/US
19 August
America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys season one – UK/US
22 August
The Truth About Jussie Smollett – UK/US
29 August
Unknown Number: The High School Catfish – UK/US
Comedy
12 August
Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy – UK/US
Sport
2 August
Summer Slam (LIVE) – UK/US
3 August
Summer Slam (LIVE) – UK/US
Kids
18 August
CoComelon Lane season five – UK/US
28 August
Barbie Mysteries season two – UK/US
LICENCED
TV
1 August
Children Ruin Everything season four – UK
Finding Alice series one – UK
Fire Country season two– US
Naruto – UK
Pawn Stars season 16– US
2 August
Super Rich Sleepover – UK
3 August
Normal People – UK
4 August
Closet Battle season one (new episodes weekly)– US
5 August
Love Life season one and two– US
11 August
Outlander season seven– US
Sullivan’s Crossing season three– US
14 August
Quantum Leap season one and two– US
18 August
Extant – US
20 August
Fisk season three– US
Movies
1 April
After the Sunset – US
American Pie – US
American Pie 2 – US
Anaconda – US
Clueless – US
Dazed and Confused – US
Dear Eleanor – UK
The Departed – US
Despicable Me – US
Despicable Me 2 – US
Fast Times at Ridgemont High – US
Groundhog Day – US
The Husbands of Rosario – UK
Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)– US
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island – US
Jurassic Park – US
Jurassic Park III – US
The Lost World: Jurassic Park – US
Megamind – US
Minions – US
Rush Hour – US
Rush Hour 2 – US
Rush Hour 3 – US
Scarecrow (2024)– US
Thirteen – US
Weird Science – US
Wet Hot American Summer – US
Wyatt Earp – US
2 August
Freelance – US
8 August
The Exorcist: Believer – UK
Maria – UK
9 August
The Iron Claw – UK
Kandahar – US
10 August
Blood Brothers (2025) – UK
Marry Me – US
14 August
The Lost Lands – UK
15 August
Bend It Like Beckham – UK
16 August
The Fast and the Furious – US
2 Fast 2 Furious – US
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift – US
Fast Five – US
Fast & Furious 6 – US
Furious 7 – US
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw – US
21 August
The 355 – US
22 August
Trolls Band Together – UK
Documentary
2 August
Body In The Bin: The Murder of Louise Kam – UK
5 August
Titans: The Rise of Hollywood – US
10 August
Antes & Depois – US
19 August
Titans: The Rise of Wall Street – US
Comedy
1 August
Chris Ramsey: Approval Needed – UK
Chris Ramsey: Just Happy To Get Out of the House – UK
Chris Ramsey Live: All Growed Up – UK
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments