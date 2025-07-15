Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain has suggested the BBC cancelled her cooking show as she no longer fit the corporation’s “very neat box”.

Hussain was a fixture on the broadcaster’s schedules ever since she won the baking competition in 2015, but earlier this year revealed the BBC no longer “wanted to commission” her show.

The chef said she was never given a “definitive” answer as to why she was dropped, which was even more confusing considering her show got consistently strong ratings.

”I can’t see why there’s a reason why my show wasn’t recommissioned,” she told We Need to Talk podcast, adding that she believes she simply “no longer fit that space anymore”.

“To be fair, I’m not comfortable in boxes anyway,” she said. “I prefer a glass ceiling to smash through, thank you very much. But I suppose there’s no space for me and and and I’m kind of alright with that.”

Hussain also said she pre-empted the BBC’s announcement by releasing her own statement – but claimed the BBC asked her to reword it.

“I chose to put that post out because that’s the truth – they chose not to commission my show – but when we were going back and forth as to how to announce that, I got an email back saying, ‘This is a proposed statement and I think Nadiya should say: I no longer want to do my show on the BBC because I’m focusing on different projects. And I said, that’s not the truth.”

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.

Nadiya Hussain was dropped by the BBC earlier this year ( PA )

At the time of her announcement. a spokesperson said: “After several wonderful series we have made the difficult decision not to commission another cookery show with Nadiya Hussain at the moment.”

They said Hussain is still “a much-valued part of the BBC family”.

Hussain has now said she is “starting from scratch” and, in an Instagram video, said that “things are moving in a positive direction”.

She added that she is now focused on “being my most authentic self, and working with people who believe my voice has a platform, and believing in my talent”.

Speaking about her future in the TV industry, Hussain said: “I think I’m going to be the truest, most honest version of myself, entirely unfiltered, with no management, nobody to tell me what I can do, can’t do, can say, can’t say. And only then will I know what space the industry has for me.

“But I’m not holding out for the industry to accept me because that’s what I’ve done my whole life. I will figure it out and I will find a space where I’m welcome.”