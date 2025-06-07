Bake Off’s Nadiya Hussain reveals BBC has dropped her cooking show after 10 years
TV chef described the decision as a ‘huge turning point’ after a decade working with the broadcaster
Former Great British Bake-Off winner Nadiya Hussain has revealed that the BBC has chosen not to renew her cooking show for further seasons.
Hussain, 40, won the beloved baking show in 2015 and has been a fixture on the broadcaster’s schedules ever since, helming shows such as Nadiya’s Fast Flavours, Nadiya’s British Food Adventure and Nadiya’s Family Favourites.
In a video shared on Instagram, the TV presenter revealed that the BBC “didn’t want to commission the show any more” and described the news as a “huge turning point” for her.
“The BBC have decided that they didn’t want to commission a show,” Hussain told her followers.
“And for me, that was a huge turning point because it’s something I’ve done for the past 10 years.”
“I was already on this steady trajectory of change and I was thinking about where I wanted my career to go,” she added.
“And when the BBC decided they didn’t want to commission the show any more, it really did kind of solidify everything for me, and it made me dig my heels in and think ‘OK, I know where I want to be.’”
A BBC spokesperson confirmed the news while describing Hussain as a “much-valued part of the BBC family”.
“After several wonderful series we have made the difficult decision not to commission another cookery show with Nadiya Hussain at the moment,” the spokesperson said.
“Nadiya remains a much-valued part of the BBC family, and we look forward to working together on future projects.”
In the video, Hussain also reflected on her experiences working in the food industry as a Muslim woman, noting that she had experienced “a lot of gaslighting”.
“It’s really difficult,” she said. “As a Muslim woman, I work in an industry that doesn’t always support people like me or recognise my talent or full potential.
“There’s a lot of gaslighting, making me feel like what’s actually happening isn’t happening.”
The TV chef promised fans that her career is moving in a “positive direction” and hinted that she is “working on some new things”.
She added that she is now focused on “being my most authentic self, and working with people who believe my voice has a platform, and believing in my talent”.
