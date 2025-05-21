Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fans of the new Apple TV+ sci-fi series Murderbot have heaped praise on the show as it lands an impressive critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show stars Alexander Skarsgård as Security Unit 238776431, a hi-tech droid deployed to protect workers on a remote mining expedition, somewhere in the dark, unexplored recesses of the galaxy.

Although he is built to only obey human demands, the robot discovers that he can hack and override the order protocol and re-christens himself “Murderbot”.

Using his newfound freedom, Murderbot makes the odd choice to watch reruns of his favourite cheesy space opera but soon finds a greater purpose when he makes a deep connection with the members of a renegade ship.

The show currently holds a 98 per cent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is the highest score for a TV show in Skarsgård’s impressive career. This means the show currently holds a higher score than beloved series such as Succession, What We Do in the Shadows and Big Little Lies, which all feature the Swedish actor.

The series, which is based on the critically acclaimed Murderbot Diaries books by author Martha Wells, is being warmly embraced by fans who have watched the first two episodes and are hungry for more.

open image in gallery Alexander Skarsgård stars in Apple TV+ original ‘Murderbot’ ( Apple TV+ )

One viewer wrote: “The new Apple TV+ sci-fi series Murderbot is many things. It’s a great adaptation of the wonderful books by Martha Wells. It’s a workplace comedy in space. It’s a new kind of sci-fi show that balances humour and drama like no show before it. I desperately need episode three.”

Another Apple TV+ user said: “Murderbot is great so far, and based on one of the best sci-fi series ever. Lots of philosophical themes baked into a story about AI, robots, and our future.”

A third person added: “Just finished episode one of Murderbot on Apple TV+ and I, too, would like to ignore humans and binge soap operas in peace. Murderbot is my spirit droid.”

In a three-star review, The Independent’s Nick Hilton called the show a “romp” noting that “Skarsgård’s ability to pair his chiselled, leading-man good looks with a very goofy sense of humour makes Murderbot an enjoyable, lightweight watch”.

It comes as Skarsgård’s new film, Pillion, earned rave reviews after its premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. TheInfinity Pool actor stars alongside Harry Melling in a queer BDSM biker dramedy.

open image in gallery Cast members Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling pose during a photocall for the film "Pillion" at the 78th Cannes Film Festival ( REUTERS )

The film centres on Colin, a shy and awkward Londoner played by Melling, best known for portraying Dudley Dursley in Harry Potter.

When Colin encounters the god-like bike gang leader Ray (Skarsgård), a risky encounter ensues in an alley outside of the local Primark.

Colin soon enters into a relationship with Ray as his submissive, forced to sleep at the foot of the bed and carry out all the household chores.