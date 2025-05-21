Murderbot: Sci-fi fans praise ‘new kind’ of series with impressive Rotten Tomatoes score
The show is based on a series of highly acclaimed sci-fi novels
Fans of the new Apple TV+ sci-fi series Murderbot have heaped praise on the show as it lands an impressive critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.
The show stars Alexander Skarsgård as Security Unit 238776431, a hi-tech droid deployed to protect workers on a remote mining expedition, somewhere in the dark, unexplored recesses of the galaxy.
Although he is built to only obey human demands, the robot discovers that he can hack and override the order protocol and re-christens himself “Murderbot”.
Using his newfound freedom, Murderbot makes the odd choice to watch reruns of his favourite cheesy space opera but soon finds a greater purpose when he makes a deep connection with the members of a renegade ship.
The show currently holds a 98 per cent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is the highest score for a TV show in Skarsgård’s impressive career. This means the show currently holds a higher score than beloved series such as Succession, What We Do in the Shadows and Big Little Lies, which all feature the Swedish actor.
The series, which is based on the critically acclaimed Murderbot Diaries books by author Martha Wells, is being warmly embraced by fans who have watched the first two episodes and are hungry for more.
One viewer wrote: “The new Apple TV+ sci-fi series Murderbot is many things. It’s a great adaptation of the wonderful books by Martha Wells. It’s a workplace comedy in space. It’s a new kind of sci-fi show that balances humour and drama like no show before it. I desperately need episode three.”
Another Apple TV+ user said: “Murderbot is great so far, and based on one of the best sci-fi series ever. Lots of philosophical themes baked into a story about AI, robots, and our future.”
A third person added: “Just finished episode one of Murderbot on Apple TV+ and I, too, would like to ignore humans and binge soap operas in peace. Murderbot is my spirit droid.”
In a three-star review, The Independent’s Nick Hilton called the show a “romp” noting that “Skarsgård’s ability to pair his chiselled, leading-man good looks with a very goofy sense of humour makes Murderbot an enjoyable, lightweight watch”.
It comes as Skarsgård’s new film, Pillion, earned rave reviews after its premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. TheInfinity Pool actor stars alongside Harry Melling in a queer BDSM biker dramedy.
The film centres on Colin, a shy and awkward Londoner played by Melling, best known for portraying Dudley Dursley in Harry Potter.
When Colin encounters the god-like bike gang leader Ray (Skarsgård), a risky encounter ensues in an alley outside of the local Primark.
Colin soon enters into a relationship with Ray as his submissive, forced to sleep at the foot of the bed and carry out all the household chores.
