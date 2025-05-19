Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alexander Skarsgård planted a cheeky kiss on Pedro Pascal’s face, who was in the audience at the Cannes Film Festival, where his new film Pillion received a seven-minute standing ovation.

The Infinity Pool (2023) actor stars alongside Harry Potter star Harry Melling in a queer BDSM biker dramedy.

The film centres on Colin, a shy and awkward Londoner played by Harry Melling, best known for portraying Dudley Dursley in Harry Potter.

When Colin encounters the god-like bike gang leader Ray (Skarsgard), a risky encounter ensues in an alley outside of the local Primark.

Colin soon enters into a relationship with Ray as his submissive, forced to sleep at the foot of the bed and carry out all the household chores.

The film, which is based on the 2020 novel Box Hill: A Story of Lew Self-Esteem by Adam Mars-Jones marks the directorial debut of Harry Lighton.

open image in gallery Cast members Alexander Skarsgard and Harry Melling pose during a photocall for the film "Pillion" at the 78th Cannes Film Festival ( REUTERS )

The title refers to the person who sits on the back of a motorcycle and wraps their arms around the driver’s waist.

During the film’s introduction, Lighton admitted to having some nerves at his Cannes debut. He said hoped the film would make the audience laugh, think and a little “horny”.

Skarsgard arrived on stage, on theme, in a pair of tight black leather plants. Receiving a shout-out from Cannes chief critic Thierry Fremaux, he turned around and shook his backside.

open image in gallery Alexander Skarsgard at the 78th Cannes Film Festival ( REUTERS )

Describing the film as “50 shades of BDSM Wallace and Gromit in brilliant Bromley biker romance”, The Guardian awarded Pillion four stars, noting that it manages to remain “funny and touching” despite its more alarming premise.

The Times also awarded the film four stars, with the headline: “Graphic oral sex, sadomasochistic wrestling and a truly X-rated camping trip – this is Dudley Dursley as we’ve never seen him before.” Ed Potton celebrated Skarsgard’s “brilliantly minimalist” performance, “hinting at neuroses and even kindness behind the flawless exterior”.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote: “Abuse, low-key cringe humour and unexpectedly sweet romance somehow co-exist in Brit writer-director Harry Lighton’s audacious first feature. Pillion is less about the shock factor of some very graphic gay kink than the nuances of love, desire and mutual needs within a sub/dom relationship.”

Despite its largely glowing review, Variety noted that the “story might have worked better as a subtext to a larger narrative”, while one five-star Letterboxd reviewer joked that “the intimacy coordinator must have worked overtime”.