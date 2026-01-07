Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s return to The View has been met with outrage from viewers, despite winning them over during her first appearance on the talk show last year.

The former Republican congresswoman of Georgia, 51, who first appeared on the ABC talk show in November following her public split from President Donald Trump, made her second appearance on the show Wednesday, two days after she officially resigned from her House seat.

Greene was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2021, serving Georgia’s 14th congressional district. She stepped down from her position January 5, nearly two months after she announced her shocking resignation in November amid her public feud with Trump.

Joining co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines, Greene fielded tough questions about her decision to ultimately step down from Congress and her reformed take on the January 6 insurrection.

Addressing her abrupt resignation from Congress, the far-right politician said that the death threats made not only on her life by MAGA supporters, but also directed at her son, “because of the President’s words,” became “too much.”

open image in gallery Marjorie Taylor Greene returned Wednesday to 'The View' ( ABC )

open image in gallery Greene’s public rift with Trump largely stemmed from her insistence that the DOJ release the Jeffrey Epstein files ( REUTERS )

“When it comes down to the president that I helped get elected, the party that I donated to and represented, and having the President turn on me and calling me a traitor for standing with women who were raped as teenagers, and then having nobody in the party stand up for me, that was a high bar,” she said, referring to when Trump branded her a “traitor” in November after she spearheaded the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files against his wishes.

Greene was also asked about her old comments about the 2021 Capitol attack, in which she blamed Antifa and Black Lives Matter supporters for carrying out the insurrection.

Explaining that she originally made those comments at the time, because she “had never seen Trump supporters be violent before,” she confirmed that now she “absolutely” does not agree with her previous remarks.

However, when pressed by Hostin on whether she believes Trump was responsible for inciting the insurrection, Greene insisted: “No, he did not plan it, he did not order it,” instead arguing that he called on his supporters to “go peacefully and make your voices heard.”

While Greene reiterated many of the remarks she had made on The View in November, which fans and the hosts initially applauded her for — including her frustrations with how Congress is dominated by men — it appears viewers have grown tired of her.

“Please make this her last visit on the show,” one viewer commented on Instagram, with a second wondering: “Why are we entertaining her after she has already shown who she really is?”

“I hope The View will never give her a platform again,” a third commented, while a fourth added on X: “WHY are you giving MTG, an Orwellian Right liar, a national platform? Just because she broke with Trump on a few issues does mean she’s still not rabid. SHAME on you.”

Others were skeptical of her “transformation” from staunch Trump supporter to Trump critic, with one X user writing: “She’s the exact same person she always has been. She just got done defending January 6th AGAIN.”

“Nothing has changed with her, except for Trump’s rejection,” a second agreed, requesting that “next time The View has her on, do a montage of all the vile hate & lies she spewed.”